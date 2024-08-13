 
Login/Register Login | Register
445 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/13/24

Updates on ongoing genocide & ecocide, 8 good news, and spiral down of Zionism

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Hundreds of fascist colonialists storm Al-Aqsa mosque compound led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and fellow Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and the mob conducted "prayers" in the mosque compound in the most flagrant violation of this third holiest site for muslims (after Mecca and Medina). And Israeli paper Haaretz reported on widespread use by Israel of Palestinian civilians as human shields. The beliefs that drive this chauvinistic colonial system can be illustrated here two examples But the Muslim puppet leaders appointed by the West still support Israel covertly and overtly. Shame on them.

Ten months after the large scale war on the people of Gaza, the apartheid colonial regime targets hospitals, schools, journalists, residential buildings, and even people in prayer. Over 8% of the 2.3 million civilians in Gaza have been killed or injured. Massacres go on daily. Will Israeli criminals have impunity even as they brag about it: (on torture) and their genocidal government lies to claim that the massacres of civilians are to kill Hamas fighters who are "hiding among civilians." But Hamas actually is not hiding among civilians and is engaged in a very effective guerrilla warfare against Israeli soldiers (Israeli army as documented by their own video is on the other hand using civilians as shields). Examples from hundreds of videos of the real fighting that is killing many Israeli soldiers and destroying many tanks and APC's.

The charade is up and the world knows that these Gaza massacres are part and parcel of a 76 year "crusade" to destroy the indigenous Palestinians (erase us from the map) and create a Europeanized apartheid racist regime. See The Dahiya Doctrine & Israels Use of Disproportionate Force.

And there is an ongoing ecocide also.

Good News 1: American Association of University Professors Withdraws Opposition to Boycotting Israeli Universities citing free speech [For 30+ years I engaged in this boycott and had organized the first large petition of US Academics in the 1990s calling for boycott analogous to what we did with Apartheid South Africa]

Good News 2: UKs biggest private pension fund dumps $80 mn of Israeli assets.

Good action 3: Activism Oslo, Norway.

Good Action 4: Revolutionary Optimism and Student Protests: from Vietnam to Palestine!

Good action 5: Rev. Munther Isaac.

Good action 6: Rev. Allan Boesak.

Good action 7: Talking about the reality of the ongoing genocide is now mainstream. See Wikepdia's page on the Genocide.

Good action 8: There is a movement to shut down the Democratic National Convention in Chicago 21 August because the US Biden/Harris administration is still giving munitions and cover to help the genocide (hence partner in crime).

There is a spiral down for the Zionist project. Self inflicted/suicide? Is there any price too high to pay (in lives, economic devastation, genocide, ecocide) to keep an ethnocentric chauvinistic state. 'A logic has been created in which evil feeds on evil in a death spiral. The question is how much more carnage and misery can Israel spread on the way down.'

The answers are up to us. Yes, you and I

Stay Human/Humane and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide; Palestians Starving Israeli Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

A path forward (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/11/2024
contemplation on life -- four poems (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/08/2024
"The struggle within" and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/03/2024
View All 87 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend