 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 3/15/24

Update to Real IDs: A Costly Effort Still Dangerous to Privacy After Delays

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Ben Kearney

In a previous article about "Real-IDs", we discussed how back in October 2021 it was set to become mandatory for post-COVID travel. Following an interview of a regional DMV (drivers licenses) director who said they have "safe employees and we said "so was Edward Snowden) publication in March of 2021, it was delayed the following month, and again in 2022. Now, a new deadline of May 7th, 2025 is set for residents over 18 to present a Real ID-enhanced driver's license or another federally approved identification like a passport to fly domestically. Nothing has really changed.

"Real-ID", with nationwide agency information sharing, still presents a grave danger to privacy, and the lawsuit the ACLU we mentioned in our piece still makes its valid points.

The REAL-ID Act, a bill passed in Congress nearly twenty years ago in 2005, was discussed in a Columbia Law review published in January 2022, for having legislation that violates the Tenth Amendment. Which ensures that "powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." The Act also gives states a non-choice to either amend their processes to issue licenses that comply with the Real ID standard or receive sanctions that restrict residents' ability to travel and use other federal agencies.

Cyberattacks on state, federal, and corporate databases have proven that nobody is safe. The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) gives two ways "Real-ID" threatens privacy. It "consolidates Americans' personal information into a network of interlinking databases accessible to the federal government and bureaucrats throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories," and it "mandates that all driver's licenses and ID cards have an unencrypted "machine-readable zone" that would contain personal information on Americans that could be easily "skimmed" by anybody with a barcode reader." This would occur in every state, endangering the lives of anyone above 18.

The issuance of REAL-ID is also a costly plan that requires billions of dollars to implement. NYCLU stated that the cost would "be siphoned from cash-strapped state budgets and out of drivers' wallets through higher fees." Original estimates had the law costing $23.1 billion, and final regulations got this estimate to $9.9 billion over 11 years by the DHS relying on the premise that only 75% of licensed drivers will seek to obtain a Real ID. But by February 2008, Congress had set aside only $80 million to help pay for Real ID's implementation across the nation.

Even with the delays being pushed back twice, REAL-ID still stands to be a massive security threat and technological advancements since 2021 will make the next hack more powerful and could impact millions. As we noted in our last article on this topic, thirty-one states have already shared millions of private records with each other and Homeland Security, in an attempt to comply with the REAL-ID Act. We mentioned then, that Real-ID could take a page out of the Koch-Goldwater Privacy Act of 1974, or a Conyers-Amash 2013 congressional bill to ban bulk federal data collection without a warrant from cell phones, which failed by 13 votes but was effectively made law by a Supreme Court ban in 2018, still holds today in 2024.

Using the example of the recent bill passed in the House pushing to ban TikTok in the United States for the risk of potential security threat, REAL-ID should be removed altogether with the country so invested in protecting the security of its residents.

Robert Weiner was the spokesman in the Clinton and George W. Bush White House Drug Policy Office. He was the Communications Director of the House Government Operations and Judiciary Committees under committee chair and CBC founder John Vonyers, and Senior Aide to Four-Star Gen/Drug Czar Barry McCaffrey and Reps. Charles Rangel, Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, and Sen Ted Kennedy. Ben Kearney is a Policy Analyst and Writer at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Danger; Information; Information; Privacy; Privacy; Privacy; RealID; Sharing, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend