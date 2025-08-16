 
United action is warranted for antimicrobial resistance which threatens everyone

Citizen News Service - CNS
BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS

Antimicrobial Resistance - a global health threat today - can be PREVENTED.
When misuse and overuse of medicines is making infections difficult or impossible to treat, then are not we all at risk? rightly asks Bhakti Chavan, a survivor of extensively drug-resistant TB or XDR-TB (one of the severest forms of TB which has very limited treatment options) and a member of World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) Survivors.

Bhakti had no prior history of TB disease but got infected with TB bacteria, which was extensively drug-resistant. If infection prevention and control had been optimal at all healthcare settings, society, community and homes, then no one should get infected with a preventable disease like TB. Bhakti is cured now and risen to help raise awareness and protect others from AMR.

If we do not act now, we can go back to pre-antibiotic era

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and become resistant to (or no longer respond to) medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. As a result of drug resistance, medicines become ineffective, and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat. AMR is a problem driven by misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines - including antibiotics, antivirals, antiparasitics and antifungals - and results in critical medicines losing effectiveness to treat infections, said Dr SS Lal, a distinguished global health leader who serves as Director of ReAct Asia Pacific.

AMR is associated with around 5 million deaths a year. Besides this, there is the huge burden of morbidity and healthcare expenditure that can affect household welfare severely. We all need to realise that if we do not act now, we could go back to a pre-antibiotic era, when even simple infections become untreatable, said Dr Lal.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Tell A Friend