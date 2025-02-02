United States Aid - Good or Bad? Sledgehammer Diplomacy?

The recent 90-day suspension of USAID activities by President Donald Trump has reignited debates about the agency's effectiveness and its role in U.S. foreign policy. While USAID has long been a cornerstone of so-called American soft power, it has faced persistent criticisms over the years regarding its true impact and motives. Many Latin American and some European nations have openly welcomed the freezing of USAID saying that the majority of these funds go to opposition groups, finance protests and dissent in targeted countries not to Washington's liking. These critics say that the United States uses aid as a sledgehammer to promote its 21st century brand of imperialism.

USAID, established in 1961, aims to promote global development, democracy, and humanitarian assistance by the richest country in the world. The agency now operates in over 100 countries, focusing on areas such as health, education, agriculture, and economic growth. In fiscal year 2023, USAID disbursed $72 billion in assistance, making the U.S. the world's largest single donor of foreign aid.

Some of USAID's notable programs include:

1. PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief): This initiative has led to an estimated 20% lower mortality rate in recipient countries.

2. Feed the Future: A program aimed at reducing global hunger and improving food security.

3. Power Africa: An initiative to increase electricity access across sub-Saharan Africa.

Effectiveness and Impact

USAID has made efforts to improve its effectiveness and accountability. The agency claims that 71% of its evaluations have been used to modify or design projects. However, internal reviews have revealed significant shortcomings. For example, a 2019 inspector general report found that over 40% of examined USAID grants achieved only half of their expected results. Most of USAID's impact evaluation reports do not meet the agency's own standards of rigor, with only 3% meeting the highest quality standards. 46% of reports either lacked a comparison group or provided insufficient statistics on control groups. These findings suggest that while USAID is making some efforts to improve, there are still many significant gaps in ensuring aid effectiveness.

