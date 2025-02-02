 
Login/Register Login | Register
277 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/2/25

United States Aid - Good or Bad? Sledgehammer Diplomacy?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Michael Roberts
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

The recent 90-day suspension of USAID activities by President Donald Trump has reignited debates about the agency's effectiveness and its role in U.S. foreign policy. While USAID has long been a cornerstone of so-called American soft power, it has faced persistent criticisms over the years regarding its true impact and motives. Many Latin American and some European nations have openly welcomed the freezing of USAID saying that the majority of these funds go to opposition groups, finance protests and dissent in targeted countries not to Washington's liking. These critics say that the United States uses aid as a sledgehammer to promote its 21st century brand of imperialism.

USAID, established in 1961, aims to promote global development, democracy, and humanitarian assistance by the richest country in the world. The agency now operates in over 100 countries, focusing on areas such as health, education, agriculture, and economic growth. In fiscal year 2023, USAID disbursed $72 billion in assistance, making the U.S. the world's largest single donor of foreign aid.

Some of USAID's notable programs include:

1. PEPFAR (President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief): This initiative has led to an estimated 20% lower mortality rate in recipient countries.

2. Feed the Future: A program aimed at reducing global hunger and improving food security.

3. Power Africa: An initiative to increase electricity access across sub-Saharan Africa.

Effectiveness and Impact

USAID has made efforts to improve its effectiveness and accountability. The agency claims that 71% of its evaluations have been used to modify or design projects. However, internal reviews have revealed significant shortcomings. For example, a 2019 inspector general report found that over 40% of examined USAID grants achieved only half of their expected results. Most of USAID's impact evaluation reports do not meet the agency's own standards of rigor, with only 3% meeting the highest quality standards. 46% of reports either lacked a comparison group or provided insufficient statistics on control groups. These findings suggest that while USAID is making some efforts to improve, there are still many significant gaps in ensuring aid effectiveness.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Diplomacy; Reviews; United Nations Universal Declaration Of Human Righ; United States Corruption; United States Department Of Agriculture; United States National Intelligence Council, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

October 19, 1983 and The Murder Of Maurice Bishop

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend