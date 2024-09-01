Unelected School Board Approves Charter School's Expansion

"we were shocked with the baseless questions that arose regarding this separation of church and state."



The Los Angeles County Office of Education is one of the five county Boards of Education that is not elected. Unlike the boards of 53 other counties, the LACOE Board is appointed by the County Board of Supervisors and is not accountable to their constituents.

Without having to answer for their actions, the LACOE Board has built the county into a haven for rogue charter schools. In the most infamous example, LACOE overruled the elected LAUSD Board and its staff to renew North Valley Military Institute (NVMI)'s charter. Without providing the oversight required by law, LACOE allowed this school to operate for years despite allegations of fiscal mismanagement, operational deficiencies, bullying, and the sexual assault of its students.

Another charter school in LACOE's stable is the Lashon Academy. Also rejected for renewal by the LAUSD Board, the county allowed it to operate despite blurred lines between the separation of church and state by celebrating Jewish holidays, providing students with trips to Israel, and sponsoring religious events. An inappropriate, if not illegal, large budget reserve has consistently been questioned by LACOE staff without any follow-up action by the Board.



On August 13, 2024, the LACOE Board considered a request for this charter school to expand to another campus where it would rent space at a synagogue where it used to operate a private religious school. I sent the following email to the board in anticipation of their vote:

On August 13, 2024, you will consider the Material Revision requested by the Lashon Academy to expand to a third campus along with an updated version of its charter. These requests should be rejected for the following reasons:

Neither LACOE staff, the LAUSD, nor the charter school has conducted a Community Impact Assessment.

AB 1505, the law that made critical updates to California's charter school law, mentions "community" on nine separate occasions, including:

Despite this emphasis on ensuring charter schools will help and not harm the communities where they operate, the Superintendent has recommended approval of the proposed changes without conducting a thorough analysis of how these changes will affect neighboring schools. Instead, two generalized comments are presented without any data to back them up:

A review of the educational language offerings at local schools reveals that none of the nearby local district schools currently include Modern Hebrew language instruction in their curriculum. There is no additional enrollment or grade levels in the petition and therefore, no additional fiscal impact to the district.

The first statement presents a situation that could negatively affect neighboring schools since an unmet demand for these language classes could result in students transferring from their existing school to the relocated charter school. This could be especially true if parents are paying for private instruction so their students can learn Hebrew.

The second statement pretends that the 710 square miles that the LAUSD covers is one community. While shuffling students around will not have a fiscal impact on the entire district, it can affect individual schools. This impact may be magnified by the fact that the socioeconomic breakdown is dramatically different in the Van Nuys area where the school currently operates and the Valley Village neighborhood where it wants to expand.

The charter specifies its service area as Van Nuys and the proposed campus is not located in this community.

Even with the proposed changes, Lashon's charter makes it clear that it is serving the Van Nuys area:

"Lashon Academy is a high"performing public school option for families and their children in Van Nuys" (page 9)

"Lashon Academy is proud to serve a diverse student population in the Van Nuys neighborhood." (page 32)

"Outreach efforts use the language of the community in Van Nuys" (page 154)

In all, "Van Nuys" is mentioned 25 times in the charter. "Valley Village" is mentioned in just three instances. On page 35, the "Education Level of Adult Population: Van Nuys Average" is presented but similar information is not presented for Valley Village.

Adding a third campus for a charter school that has paid $325,953 in overallocation fees is a reckless use of taxpayer money.

Overallocation fees are assessed when a charter school requests more space under PROP-39 than they are entitled to. In the 2022-23 school year, Lashon Academy projected that it would need space for 565.15 students but only enrolled 505.54 resulting in a penalty of $85,240.65.

According to the Superintendent, the addition of a new campus will not result in "additional enrollment or grade levels." Moving the estimated 40 families to the new campus will mean that these students will not be using space that has already been reserved on LAUSD campuses and taxpayers will pay additional overallocation fees. This is confirmed by the school's spokesperson who stated during last month's LACOE hearing that if the Material Revision is not approved the students will remain on the Fulton campus.

