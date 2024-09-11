 
Login/Register Login | Register
336 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/11/24

Unconscionable

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

CNN claims Trump told many lies and Harris just one. Yet, CNN did not mention that Harris repeated that Hamas killed 1200 Israelis on 7 October and that they raped women. Both not true (see ongaza.org for evidence). Why do politicians lie? They are bought or blackmailed to do so. But a new Poll Suggests Gaza Ceasefire and Arms Embargo Would Help Democrats with Swing State Voters.

Yet, the US supported genocide continues and one Israeli minister simply stated that there is a finite number of people in Gaza. The statistics keep piling up according to the UN. Silence is complicity.

Heather shared "Israel is now perpetrating war crimes that the world has never seen before. But still the world stays silent. Palestinians trying to sleep in their tents are being shredded or buried under sand, never to be found again. Unimaginable horrors. Even the UN-Secretary General (at last!) has spoken up, using the word 'unconscionable'. Some of the images posted below are very difficult to see, but must be seen. How else can we know? Everything we see should be sent on to the ICC and the ICJ. Israel must be held accountable for its crimes. Read what Francesca Albanese, has to say.

From Middle East Eye: A new war crime committed every moment of the day and night.

You can see this "precise hit" massacre site.

The children.

Palestine honours the young American activist with ISM murdered by Israel last week.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide; Palestians Starving Israeli Genocide, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Plans to make you disposable (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/08/2024
questions in hard times and what we can do (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/05/2024
It is not complicated: war or peace? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/04/2024
View All 99 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend