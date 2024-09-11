CNN claims Trump told many lies and Harris just one. Yet, CNN did not mention that Harris repeated that Hamas killed 1200 Israelis on 7 October and that they raped women. Both not true (see ongaza.org for evidence). Why do politicians lie? They are bought or blackmailed to do so. But a new Poll Suggests Gaza Ceasefire and Arms Embargo Would Help Democrats with Swing State Voters.

Yet, the US supported genocide continues and one Israeli minister simply stated that there is a finite number of people in Gaza. The statistics keep piling up according to the UN. Silence is complicity.

Heather shared "Israel is now perpetrating war crimes that the world has never seen before. But still the world stays silent. Palestinians trying to sleep in their tents are being shredded or buried under sand, never to be found again. Unimaginable horrors. Even the UN-Secretary General (at last!) has spoken up, using the word 'unconscionable'. Some of the images posted below are very difficult to see, but must be seen. How else can we know? Everything we see should be sent on to the ICC and the ICJ. Israel must be held accountable for its crimes. Read what Francesca Albanese, has to say.

From Middle East Eye: A new war crime committed every moment of the day and night.

You can see this "precise hit" massacre site.

The children.

Palestine honours the young American activist with ISM murdered by Israel last week.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

