Uncle Ed-Project 2025: An American Fitter

I have not heard from Uncle Ed very often in the last few years, but apparently recent events have triggered a reaction from him and a need to speak out again. I will allow Uncle Ed to introduce himself.

My name is Uncle Ed, and I live in the hinterlands of America, with a lot of other good folks. We mainly go about our lives just trying to provide for our families and loved ones, taking care of problems as best we can. Most of us don't think we are likely to become rich or famous--and that's all right. We just want to live an ordinary life, get some help when we have health problems, and be able to retire with dignity. We don't expect to get a new car every year, vacation in Europe, or change the direction of the world, but we are good, solid people. We are all the colors of America and represent a wide variety of lifestyles and religions, but mostly we just go about our business and let other folks go about theirs.

We live in a world of general neighborliness and common sense. We read, we watch TV; we know what is going on in America and in the world. Our kids fill the jobs and colleges. They are the teachers, firefighters, workers, and soldiers of America--and a lot more, too. We don't think the world owes us a living and are willing to work hard for fair and honest rewards. But we do expect to be treated with respect and fairness. We are the ordinary citizens of America--the ones who built it and who keep it running, as did those ordinary citizens before us on whose shoulders we now stand.

We understand when people abuse their power. We know, mostly, when we are being lied to. We recognize when the poor and the powerless are taken advantage of. We expect some humility from those who have achieved success in this country that we all built, and we want to trust our leaders and representatives. We expect common courtesy and honesty and hold in low regard those who use technicalities to get what they want at the expense of this country and its citizens.

After 60-some years, Ive decided that we in the hinterland need to be heard from more often. In some ways, we are the forgotten peopleor maybe we are just taken for granted. I do not pretend to speak for all these folks, but I do want to be a voice that comes from their midst, drawing from their simple honesty and common sense.

So, what follows will be a series of reports, or essays, from the hinterlands. They will be about topics, large and small, that are so simple to understand that the phrase Oh, come on, folks, is often the only reasonable response.

So here we go

Oh, come on, folks--it's time to wake up to what's going on in this nation.

It began long ago, somewhere back with Goldwater, then Nixon, and later Reagan. More recently, they--the ultra-conservative claque--spelled it all out for us in their manifesto,Project 2025, even before the election. It's a bit like Hitler's Mein Kampfor Marx's Communist Manifesto--a clear plan for taking power over an existing form of governance.

And we refused to believe it. We refused to take it seriously, even though it's clear they've been working toward this for decades. An earlier version under Bush was called The Project for a New American Centurylater updated through the Heritage Foundation.

It's as if were reverting to a time before the American Revolution, when we were a collection of colonies existing to serve the British Empire--controlled by an economic elite interested only in exploiting us and the resources of this new continent.

In terms of white supremacy and the racism rooted in slavery, these people want to turn back the racial clock and rewrite the history of the Civil War to justify and preserve white dominance.

To establish, once and for all, the supremacy of free-market capitalism, they seek to strip away all controls and constraints, making government a tool to serve those ends. In other words, they want to turn the nation into America, Inc., where capitalism and profit are its highest goals.

