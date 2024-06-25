 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/25/24

Ukraine, Moldova finally on track to join EU

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
(Image by president.gov.ua)   Details   DMCA

After a long wait, the European Union has finally set a date to begin membership talks for Ukraine and Moldova.

The EU's decision to go forward with talks and the lengthy process of vetting a new member sends a strong message to Russia that the bloc supports Ukraine in myriad ways.

The EU's agreement to launch accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Tuesday prompted gratitude in Kyiv and Chi?in?u.

"I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked hard to make this historic step a reality," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Millions of Ukrainians, and indeed generations of our people, are realizing their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe, where it has belonged for centuries, as a full-fledged member of the European community."

Likewise, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that "becoming an EU member is our path to peace, prosperity, and a better life for all citizens."

The accession talks are set to start in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon via two intergovernmental conferences that the EU will hold separately with Ukraine and Moldova.

However, Ukraine and Moldova will need to jump through several hurdles before they are accepted into the EU. The opening of negotiations is the next step in what is likely to be a tough, yearslong journey toward membership. Ukraine and neighboring Moldova both applied to join the EU in 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Naturally, Putin is not happy about the EU accepting Ukraine and Moldova and is hoping to head off the move.

During a briefing with graduates of military and law enforcement schools in Moscow, Putin expressed his willingness to engage in discussions regarding security matters with NATO-member countries.

"Recently, at the meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I outlined our vision on the work to create equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," he said. "We are ready for a broad international discussion of these key vital issues, both with our colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Community, BRICS, and other international associations, European and NATO states, among others, naturally, at the time when they are ready for this."

While he demonstrates a willingness to engage in diplomacy, Putin is also threatening to enhance Russia's nuclear capabilities and equip the military with advanced weaponry.

"We will prioritize increasing the supply to the troops on the front line of various types of unmanned aircraft systems, armored vehicles, high-precision weapons, strike aircraft, enemy detection, counter-battery systems, control and communications systems," he said.

This should be worrying to analysts.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

