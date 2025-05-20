Former White House Ethics lawyer reacts to Trump's plans to accept plane gift from Qatar President Donald Trump said that the Defense Department plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet to replace Air Force One as a .GIFT, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Details DMCA
USA for sale! USA for sale! USA for sale!
Tis nary a mirage. nor, a lark
Hark! hark! the dogs do bark
The beggars are coming to town
Adorned in gaudy, golden, pretend-kingly-gowns and bedecked with imaginary multi-tiered crowns
Alas! Tacky-Trump outshines the most evil, scary, killer-clown.
**
Contemptuous of timeless, valued, sacred rules and grifting off the tax payers' toilful, finiite and precious dime
Shaking down heads of state and potentates
In peace and wartime terrains and climes
At the presidential-patronage princely-price, of a palace-in-the-sky
US power, prestige and perquisites are shamelessly trashed, thereafter; nakedly hawked
Depraved dealings; akin to open-air-market street drugs, bartered, sold and bought.
**
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).