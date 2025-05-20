

Former White House Ethics lawyer reacts to Trump's plans to accept plane gift from Qatar President Donald Trump said that the Defense Department plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 jet to replace Air Force One as a .GIFT, ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN) Details DMCA



USA for sale! USA for sale! USA for sale!

Tis nary a mirage. nor, a lark

Hark! hark! the dogs do bark

The beggars are coming to town

Adorned in gaudy, golden, pretend-kingly-gowns and bedecked with imaginary multi-tiered crowns

Alas! Tacky-Trump outshines the most evil, scary, killer-clown.

**

Contemptuous of timeless, valued, sacred rules and grifting off the tax payers' toilful, finiite and precious dime

Shaking down heads of state and potentates

In peace and wartime terrains and climes

At the presidential-patronage princely-price, of a palace-in-the-sky

US power, prestige and perquisites are shamelessly trashed, thereafter; nakedly hawked

Depraved dealings; akin to open-air-market street drugs, bartered, sold and bought.

**

