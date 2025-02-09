 
Most Popular Choices
General News   

"US support for the recovery of Lebanon depends on Hezbollah disarming", interview with Leila Nicholas

By

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On February 6, US President Trump's deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, met with newly-elected President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Lebanon.

The US delivered a strong and clear message that Trump will not tolerate influence of Hezbollah and its ally Amal over the formation of a new government.

Salam was tasked more than three weeks ago with forming a government. Salam had allowed them to nominate four out of five Shi'ite ministers in his new cabinet, including the key role of finance minister. But, the US visit has put the process on hold, because the US wants to ensure that Hezbollah and Amal have no part in the new government.

"There was a war and Hezbollah was defeated and they need to remain defeated," an US official told Reuters. "You don't want somebody corrupt. It's a new day for Lebanon. Hezbollah was defeated, and the new government needs to match that new reality."

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, was severely degraded in an Israeli attack on Lebanon in 2024. A fragile ceasefire is currently in place.

"If Lebanon is to become a country that is not rife with corruption, that embraces reform and is looking to move ahead as a sovereign state, then Nawaf Salam is not going to be able to appoint Hezbollah or Amal," added David Schenker, who is now a senior fellow at the Washington Institute think tank.

Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Hezbollah-linked sites deep inside Lebanon on February 6, including the eastern city of Baalbek and flew over the capital Beirut and its suburbs, marking new violations of the ceasefire.

Julie Kozack, an IMF spokesperson, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking forward to working with Lebanon and its people to overcome their current crisis, but added that the challenges ahead are exceptionally large. The financial crisis in Lebanon was called the world's worst in the last 100 years.

On February 4, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Doha would help rebuild Lebanon after the Hezbollah-Israel war, but only if a new government is formed.

Lebanon has been devastated by a nearly five-year economic meltdown. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said last month the kingdom needs to "see real action and real reform" in Lebanon for Saudi funds to come.

The EU pledged a $63 million support package last month to aid Lebanon's military, marking the third assistance measure under the European Peace Facility for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The funding is expected to provide resources, training, and logistical support for LAF to allow them to redeploy, secure, and maintain stability in the country's South of Litani sector.

The EU said the Lebanese military, along with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), are tasked with establishing the security conditions for people on both sides of the border.

"The LAF is essential to regional and domestic stability, and deserve all our support in performing their critical mission," said Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Because the LAF has been historically so weak, underfunded and ill equipped, strong and experienced Hezbollah provided Lebanon with a force capable of defending the border against Israeli invasion and occupation. It was Hezbollah who liberated the south after 20 years of brutal Israeli occupation.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Tell A Friend