 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

US-led coalition commandos capture and kill terrorists in Idlib

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

According to the Syrian state media, a US-led coalition has captured a senior member of the ISIS group in Atmeh, in the province of Idlib. The exact identity of the man has yet to be disclosed, but many believe it may be the ISIS supreme leader, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

Qurashi was named the fifth and current caliph of the ISIS on August 3, 2023.

The pre-dawn raid included landing special commandos from helicopters in Atmeh, on the Turkish border. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, Qurashi was taken away, while a second Iraqi was killed.

The man captured was accompanied by a French-speaking woman, but whether she was taken by the Americans, or the Syrians, is not yet clear.

There were hundreds of foreign women, mainly Europeans, who flocked to Syria on a Sex-Jihad, during the Syrian civil war. They became the comfort-women of the terrorists fighting to over throw the government of Bashar al-Assad.

According to Syrian media, the Iraqi killed was Salah Noman, who had been hiding in Idlib with his wife and mother. He was a senior ISIS operative.

This marks the second raid in northern Syria by American troops since Assad was ousted in December. The government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which replaced him, has pledged to prevent a resurgence of ISIS and is partnered with US-led coalition fighting terrorists.

Sharaa had fought with al Qeada against the US in Iraq since 2003, then came to Syria where he led the Jibhat al-Nusra group, which was the Syrian branch of al Qaeda. Finally, while headquartered in Idlib, he changed the group's name to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and denounced al Qaeda. He commanded a coalition of rebels groups that won the revolution, and now he is the President of Syria. He stresses that he is no longer a terrorist, and has dissolved his group.

In May, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on the Syrian army, marking the first such attack since the fall of Assad. They attack involved a bomb planted on an army vehicle.

ISIS view President al-Sharaa as illegitimate, and they view him personally as an apostate and traitor.

ISIS was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, but its terrorists continue to carry out attack in the region, and worldwide. The ideology of ISIS is basically the same as the Muslim Brotherhood and al Qaeda.

In June, at least 25 people were killed in an attack on Mar Elias Church in Damascus, with dozens severely injured. Initially, the Syrian government blamed ISIS, but another terrorist group, Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, claimed responsibility.

Idlib is a small, insignificant province in Syria on the Turkish border. Prior to the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, Idlib was best known for its olive trees, and the resulting olive oil production.

Once the uprising began, armed fighters known as rebels took control of the Idlib province and it became a haven for armed terrorists, who over time splintered off into many separate branches, included thousands of foreign fighters.

The key to Idlib thriving as a haven for terrorist, was the porous border with Turkey. The Turkish government openly supported the rebels, as did the US-NATO war machine. In 2017, US President Trump cut off the US support to the rebels in Idlib.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Arming Syrian Rebels; Arms For Syria; Israel Attacks Syria; Russian Naval Base In Syria; Syria Attack; Syria Oil; Syrian Arab Army, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend