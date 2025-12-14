US is unwilling to force Israel into a genuine peace process: interview with Malek Nabil Al-Jaabari

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Trump administration seems determined to deliver peace in Gaza, but the people continue to suffer from Israeli attacks, lack of humanitarian aid, and the bitterly cold winter rain storms.

Many living in Gaza have questioned if there is any agreed upon peace plan, because they are not feeling it. Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Malek Nabil Al-Jaabari, a journalist and writer on Palestinian issues.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): How was the ceasefire and peace agreement implemented on the ground in Gaza, and what challenges or violations have been reported since its adoption?

Malek Nabil Al-Jaabari (MNA): The ceasefire agreement in Gaza was not implemented as precisely as expected. The Palestinian territories have witnessed widespread Israeli violations since its adoption. More than 380 Palestinians have been killed and around 900 injured as a result of missile strikes, drone attacks, and naval shelling, under pretexts such as targeting groups planning to attack the Israeli army. However, the majority of the victims were children and women, which undermines these claims.

On the humanitarian level, the agreement remained fragile. It was stipulated that 600 aid trucks should enter daily, yet the actual number did not exceed half of that. In addition, the Rafah crossing was not opened in both directions to allow patients to leave or stranded individuals to return.

The Strip also suffered from a severe shortage of medicines, medical supplies, and fuel necessary to operate hospitals. Only about five fuel trucks entered daily instead of the 50 agreed upon.

More than 730 violations of the agreement were recorded, including direct gunfire at civilians, incursions by military vehicles into residential areas, and the expansion of the yellow line to cover nearly 60% of the Gaza Strip.

Although the prisoner exchange process was partially successful, it was marred by Israeli delays under the pretext of a missing captives body, which hindered the full implementation of the humanitarian provisions of the agreement, despite Palestinian factions affirming that this issue would not obstruct the continuation of the agreement.

Major challenges remain, especially with the approach of the second phase, as current indicators raise fears of a broader expansion of Israeli violations.

2. SS: What role do international actors (such as the United Nations, Egypt, the United States, and the European Union) play in supporting the peace process in Gaza and humanitarian relief efforts?

MNA: In supporting humanitarian relief efforts, there are aid institutions affiliated with Arab states that are active in Gaza. For example, Egypt has the Egyptian Committee, which participated in searching for the bodies of captives in Gaza, brought in aid equipment, and established camps for displaced people. Some European states also run field hospital and relief projects. The United Nations, through its well-known agencies such as the World Food Programme, UNICEF, and UNRWA, is also involved. However, UNRWA in particular has been subjected to incitement campaigns by the occupation and has been prevented from bringing in aid trucks, despite being a UN institution.

As for the peace process, there is no real value to the efforts of all the aforementioned parties unless they are translated into action on the ground. Such translation is impossible without cooperation from the occupying power. No one is capable of compelling the occupation except the United States, and it appears that, to this day, it does not wish to force Israel to engage in a genuine peace process. The continued violations in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus statements that the war is not over are clear evidence of this.

Therefore, any claim that a genuine peace process exists in the region is highly inaccurate. Gaza has not experienced peace, has not been rebuilt, and killing has not stopped. Moreover, Gaza is currently drowning in winter rains, and at least 14 peoplemostly childrenhave died due to rain and cold.

3. SS: What are the main conditions and unresolved issues being discussed to move to the next stages of the peace agreement, including Israeli security demands and Palestinian political and geographical considerations?

MNA: The problem now is that talks to move to the second phase remain suspended. Trump has spoken about forming a so-called Peace Council to manage arrangements for the second phase of the agreement. Palestinian factions involved in the Gaza warspecifically Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and six other factions (eight in total)met in Cairo in late November. All of them rejected the idea of a Peace Council altogether. What they rejected even more strongly was the inclusion of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in the council, although reports later suggested that he was excluded.

The issue of an international stabilization force also remains unresolved. No agreed-upon protocol for its operations exists, and the force has not yet been formed, despite more than two months having passed since the agreement was signed. Arab states will not participate in a force that might be required to clash with Palestinians, especially since, from the perspective of the United States and Israel, the mission of this force would be the disarmament of Hamas. This is a task Israel failed to achieve during its war on Gaza, making it unlikely that an international force tasked with protecting the agreement and civilians could accomplish what Israeli military force could not.

