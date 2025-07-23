 
US decided to punish Russia for intransigence

(Page 1 of 1 pages)

Adomas Abromaitis
In a "bold" move aimed at pressuring Russia to end the war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose 100% tariffs on countries that continue doing business with Russia if a peace agreement isn't reached within 50 days.

It should be said, that Trump is on the verge of making a big mistake, which will inevitably lead to escalation of political tension between the two countries. He is sure that the US needs to act from a position of strength, forgetting that Russia is not as weak as twenty years ago after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Speaking from the Oval Office alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed deep frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that diplomatic talks have failed to yield results. "Talk doesn't work; it's got to be action," Trump said, emphasizing that the tariffs are meant to be a wake-up call to Moscow and its trading partners. In reality, he is frustrated with his own failed promises to American voters. He promised to end the war within a couple of days after winning the presidential election. Trump was sure he could stop someone else's war with only one his desire. He has failed. And now he is desperately looking for a way to influence a this incomprehensible country.

The goal is to amplify the impact of existing sanctions and isolate Russia economically until it agrees to a ceasefire.

In tandem with the tariff threat, Trump announced a new arms deal under which NATO will purchase billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment to be distributed to Ukraine. This includes Patriot missile systems and other advanced weaponry, with European nations footing the bill.

The Kremlin has yet to respond formally, but the announcement has stirred reactions across global markets and diplomatic circles. With the clock ticking on Trump's 50-day ultimatum, the world is watching to see whether economic pressure will bring Russia to the negotiating table. These proposed tariffs would not only target Russian goods but also extend to third-party nations-- such as China and Turkey-- that maintain economic ties with Russia.

Experts agree that such steps will not only strengthen the confrontation between two superpowers, but will also lead to global economic problems.

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend