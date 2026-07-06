US-backed plan for Libya faces opposition

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Libya is witnessing one of the most significant political moments since US President Obama took out Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, as regional and international actors intensify efforts to end years of institutional division and pave the way for long-delayed national elections.

At the center of these efforts is a US-backed initiative championed by Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump for Arab, Middle Eastern, and African Affairs, aimed at unifying Libya's rival administrations and state institutions.

Regional Powers Back Libyan Unification

On June 20, a high-level quadrilateral meeting was held in Cairo, bringing together Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and US presidential advisor Massad Boulos.

According to a statement issued by Boulos, the participants emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to unify Libya's political, economic, and security institutions. They stressed that creating unified state structures is essential for establishing the conditions necessary for comprehensive national elections and achieving long-term stability.

The meeting also highlighted the need to build upon previous achievements and ongoing efforts aimed at reducing tensions and enhancing security throughout Libya and the wider region. The four countries reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Libya's sovereignty, unity, and long-term stability.

The American Initiative

Boulos recently revealed that Washington is working to mediate a power-sharing arrangement between Libya's competing administrations in the east and west.

"Our plan is to form a unified government and unify all institutions," Boulos stated.

Although no official proposal has yet been publicly adopted by Libyan parties, reports indicate that the initiative envisions merging the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, with the eastern-based administration appointed by the House of Representatives and headed by Osama Hammad in Benghazi.

According to widely circulated reports, the proposed arrangement could allow Dbeibeh to remain prime minister of a unified government while a newly structured Presidential Council would include representatives from both eastern and western Libya. Some reports have suggested that Saddam Haftar, Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army forces in the east, could play a leading role in a future presidential structure, although no official agreement has confirmed these details.

Mixed Reactions Inside Libya

The initiative has generated sharply divided reactions among Libya's political institutions.

The leadership of eastern military forces announced its readiness to engage in direct negotiations regarding the American proposal, describing it as a potential pathway toward resolving the country's prolonged political crisis and accelerating elections.

More than 104 members of Libya's House of Representatives have publicly welcomed the initiative through separate statements, arguing that it could help end institutional fragmentation and move the political process forward.

Support has also emerged from numerous municipal councils across eastern, central, and southern Libya, whose mayors issued coordinated statements endorsing Boulos' efforts and calling for national reconciliation.

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