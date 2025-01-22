"US-Lebanon relations held hostage from anti-Hezbollah policy" Interview with Jamal Cheaip

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

US President Donald J.Trump is now in office, and the Middle East collectively is waiting to see what will the US policy be, and will it help or hurt. Lebanon holds strategic interests for the US, and has a new President and Prime Minister. With so many diverse issues at play in Lebanon, Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed well-known Lebanese journalist and writer, Jamal Cheaib, to get his take on the key challenges facing Lebanon.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Lebanon has selected the President of the ICJ, Nawaf Salam, as a Prime Minister of Lebanon. In your opinion, will he be able to form a government and why?

Jamal Cheaip (JC): The selection of Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister may indicate a push towards reform, based on his statements (though experience will reveal the accuracy of this perception). It is clear that he relies heavily on his work with international institutions, his legal expertise, and the support he received to secure his nomination as Prime Minister. However, Lebanon's political system, as structured under the Taif Agreement, and the entrenched interests of various political parties with their sectarian backgrounds (at least in terms of representation), could pose significant obstacles to forming a government.

Without broad consensus among these factions, and while attention was focused on the "Shia representation issue", it became evident that the real obstacles lie elsewhere-- particularly in the fragmentation of Christian blocs into two major factions and several smaller ones. Additionally, the distribution of Sunni parliamentary representation among medium-sized blocs adds further complexity to the process of selecting candidates for ministerial positions. This stands in contrast to the situation of the "Shia duo", which has already agreed in advance on the allocation of ministerial portfolios and the criteria for their occupants.

These complications are likely to delay Salam's efforts to form a government swiftly, as was the case with previous Prime Ministers. However, Salam may leverage his ability to rally diverse regional and international support to overcome these challenges and move forward with forming the first government under the presidency of Joseph Aoun.

#2. SS: President Trump is now in office. In your opinion, what will the relationship between the Lebanon and the US look like?

JC: It remains unclear whether the newly elected U.S. President will adopt the same policies implemented during his previous term. In that era, the United States pursued an aggressive "non-military warfare" approach against Hezbollah, escalating sanctions that severely impacted Lebanon's economy. The administration sought to impose a comprehensive ban on dealings with "public and private institutions and companies" linked to Hezbollah's management or operations. It also targeted Hezbollah's political allies, imposing sanctions and travel bans on them.

If this policy continues, U.S.-Lebanon relations are likely to remain strained, despite any efforts by the U.S. administration to foster the success of President Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam's tenure, maintain American aid, or sustain diplomatic engagement on security, economic, and political matters. The U.S.'s steadfast commitment to "Israel's security" and its overarching goal of isolating Hezbollah will likely perpetuate tensions and instability in bilateral relations. This dynamic may persist unless the Trump administration becomes preoccupied with broader international issues and refrains from interfering in Lebanon's internal affairs, particularly regarding the ongoing conflict with Israel.

#3. SS: Lebanon has elected a new President. In your opinion, will he be able to get Lebanon out of the current financial, political and social crisis?

JC: The new president will face immense challenges in addressing the financial collapse, widespread corruption, and political paralysis. This is primarily due to the limited decision-making powers granted to the presidency under the Taif Agreement, which shifted executive authority to the Council of Ministers as a collective body.

While symbolic leadership may inspire hope among citizens-- whether they support the new president, voted for him, or did not-- there remains a shared aspiration among all Lebanese for positive change that alleviates the severity of the financial and economic crisis. The collective desire is to restore Lebanon's path to development, progress, and prosperity.

However, genuine change will require structural reforms, a serious and transparent commitment to combating corruption free of political vendettas or sectarian bias, international support, and an end to sectarian divisions. Achieving these goals will depend on the president's ability to navigate entrenched interests, earn the trust of the Lebanese people, and secure broad national consensus on a comprehensive package of reforms and their implementation.

#4. SS: Israel has signed a ceasefire with both Lebanon and Gaza. In your opinion, will it work out, and what is the role of the Arab countries in the future of Gaza?

JC: The sustainability of the ceasefire depends on the willingness of all parties to adhere to its terms. In the case of Gaza and Lebanon, with an opposing party like Israel, no analyst or observer can guarantee its full commitment to the agreements it makes. Historically, Israel has often undermined the implementation of agreements with resistance factions or even normalization deals with Arab states. It frequently manipulates the interpretation of these agreements to serve its interests and secure additional advantages. When these benefits cannot be achieved through evasion or manipulation, Israel has resorted to renewed aggression and territorial expansion, particularly through land grabs, settlement construction, and the expropriation of Palestinian land and homes, as witnessed in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, even after the Oslo Accords and the Wadi Araba Agreement.

Today, as the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is being implemented, Israel is already issuing threats of launching a military campaign in the West Bank while making promises to hardline groups to encourage and fund the construction of more settlements there.

