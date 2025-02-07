 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/7/25

US Economic Reports Are Sounding Like Mother Goose

By John Rachel

John Rachel
The US economy may be doing great for the top 5%, but the rest of the country is in big trouble. So . . . do you wanna know just what's bleeding our country dry? Blocking any serious attempts to fix the mess we're in? Contributing by far most of the red ink to the national deficit? Stealing the future from us and our children?

It's perpetual war and the endless expansion of our military.

Not that it ever gets serious discussion in the main stream media. According to the pundits, everything is lollipops and rainbows.

Talking Head #1: "Up 3.3%. That is a huge jump!"

Talking Head #2 "We really are in a much better place than anybody had expected."

Talking Head #3 "Talk about that GDP number. What does it mean? What should we take away from it?"

Talking Bimbo: "Absolutely. So what it is we found out today is that the US economy is growing at an even faster rate than was originally estimated in the 3rd quarter."

Talking Head #4: "The numbers don't lie. Because the US economy is in way better shape than just about anyone predicted a year or two ago."

Talking Head #5: "A huge increase from one quarter to the next and that's really what's driving this. It's really all of us going out and spending our money."

Talking Head #6: "A report shows that GDP was significantly stronger than many experts had anticipated. So what's driving this growth? Strong consumer spending."

Are these reporters delusional? Or are they paid to spew this nonsense?

Real people, living real lives, know what's going on. They know they're struggling week-to-week to make ends meet. They know their credit cards are maxed, sometimes just buying the basics, like food.

[ HEADLINES ]

Half of US tenants can't afford to pay their rent. Here's what's ahead

Americans Are Overdue With Their Car Payments At Highest Rate In Nearly 30 Years

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

Do you feel good? Informed? Optimistic? Giddy? If you do, it means you're not paying attention. At least you're not paying attention to the reality of our economic situation. But there will come a point, when it's all you'll be able to see, think about, talk about.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 7, 2025 at 8:00:52 PM

