After initiated by Hamas attack on Israel in October, 2023, Israel Defense Forces conducted extensive aerial campaigns and ground operations in the Gaza Strip. By January 2025 a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has been reached, bringing an end to a protracted fifteen-month conflict. Nevertheless, in March 2025, Israel resumed its military offensive with a significant campaign across key areas, including Gaza City, cities of Rafah and Khan Younis. The two-month blockade on humanitarian aid imposed by Israel has resulted in severe famine-like conditions and has exacerbated the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As of January 2025, 1.9 million Gazans-- about 90 percent of Gaza's population-- have been displaced and are categorized as facing acute or catastrophic food insecurity.

The United Nations expressed concerns regarding Israel's new aid system, compelling Palestinians to undertake lengthy journeys to access essential assistance. This approach is viewed as a violation of humanitarian principles.

This crisis has turned to be a deeply painful and complex topic. Though the UN considers Israel's actions as violation of humanitarian principles, US government' statements in support of Israel have lead to global frustration of their double standards in foreign policy.

The matter is, in times of humanitarian crisis, the world watches not only the actions of those directly involved, but also the responses of powerful nations. The ongoing violence and devastation in Palestine have sparked widespread anger - not only at the Israeli government, but also at the unwavering support extended by countries like the United States.

Thus, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is actively urging governments worldwide to reconsider their participation in the upcoming U.N. conference focused on a potential two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, as reported by a U.S. cable obtained by Reuters.

The diplomatic demarche, sent on Tuesday, says countries that take "anti-Israel actions" following the conference will be viewed as acting in opposition to U.S. foreign policy interests and could face diplomatic consequences from Washington.

Many across the globe are left asking: where is the moral accountability? How can the architects of human rights discourse remain silent-- or worse, complicit - while entire communities are displaced and lives shattered?

This isn't about blind opposition. It's about holding every nation to the same ethical standard, regardless of political alliances. When justice becomes selective, it stops being justice at all.