 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/24/25  

UN Charade, Actions and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

(actions at end) The most shocking thing at the UN is not what you expect. Netanyahu's speech was largely boycotted by most delegates who walked out. He said what you expect him to say: doubling down on his rhetoric and threatening the whole world (at one point saying to watch what he does when he returns to "Israel" in response to the recognition of a state of Palestine). Donald Trump spoke, rambling boisterous, dismissive of the world, self centered, and lying as usual. He said to his stunned silent audience: "I am really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell... It is true I have been right about everything." But this was all expected. Also expected that other western countries, knowing a western-suppored genocide is going on, try to wiggle out of it by declaring support for a Palestinian state without Palestinian rights. For example France and England want the state to lie about history in school textbooks, to deny indigenous people rights (especially right of return), and most importantly to delegitimize resistance to colonialism. Mahmoud Abbas whose term expired 15 years ago gave a UN speech by video after being denied a visa by the US. Instead of rallying against the US/Israeli dictats, he tried to reassure them that he will disarm the resistance etc. In short they all want to support apartheid but differ on best way forward! The recognition of the "state of Palestine" is conditional on acceptance of a racist apartheid genocidal regime in the same way as recognition in apartheid South Africa of the fake Zululand bantustan! But the situation here is far worse than apartheid in South Africa. There it was settler colonialismand here it is DISPLACEMNT and ETHNIC CLEANSING and GENOCIDE in a scale not seen in the past 100 years. 8.5 million Palestinians are refugees or displaced people. Hardly anyone making speeches at the UN mentioned this or came close to making the right diagnosis of what ails us. But there were notable exceptions such as Venezuela (hence Trump is bombing it). The reality is that the most shocking thing at the UN theater of the absurd is the discord between talking about Israel being isolated while taking no practical steps to stop this genocidal regime which still exterminating civilians, attacking ships in International waters, bombing nearby countries, torturing political prisoners, and starving our people. No UN speech saves a single child. What is needed is boycotts, divestments and sanctions (bdsmovement.net).

Here is my view expressed on TRT world. Palestine recognition: can diplomacy end the conflict?

and my presentation on another relevant subject.

This is the real Netanyahu unaware of the camera still on says his strategy two decades before 7 October 2023!

Beyond Time to Say Who the Real Terrorists Are, see also this relevant piece in the Guardian.

Israel has continued with its modus operandi. A man on a motorcycle is targeted on a street in Lebanon (claim he is a resistance group member) and a can next to the motorcycle is destroyed killing a Lebanese American family visiting their ancestral village. No mistake since AI calculates for the Israeli military allowable levels of civilian casualties (20) per resistance fighter.

A young girl stuck under the rubble for 8 hours was successfully rescued. Very emotional piece.

Military & conflict-related emissions & climate reparations for Palestine.

Christian cultural and religious destruction in Gaza report.

Top pro-Israel TPUSA donor terminated support for Kirk in days before death, sources say. Conspiracy? 4.1 million views of this. The US government story falls apart!

Richard Forer on why he left Zionism.

Action (strange that no Arab or Muslim country dares to do what Spain, Venezuela or Columbia did. Colombias "Uniting for Peace" (UfP) resolution will represent a tangible mechanism to deploy a protective force and end the genocide.Contact UN representatives in key member states to demand they publicly commit to supporting the Colombian resolution. Organizers and influencers must amplify this call nd sign petitions, and this declaration: No academia as usual during Israeli occupation, apartheid and genocide in Palestine.

Boycott.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 7 fans, 157 articles, 2 quicklinks, 389 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Sumud Flotilla is at Crete, according to the tracker, and being assaulted with unknown chemicals and "flashbangs".

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025 at 12:33:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend