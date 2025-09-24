UN Charade, Actions and more

(actions at end) The most shocking thing at the UN is not what you expect. Netanyahu's speech was largely boycotted by most delegates who walked out. He said what you expect him to say: doubling down on his rhetoric and threatening the whole world (at one point saying to watch what he does when he returns to "Israel" in response to the recognition of a state of Palestine). Donald Trump spoke, rambling boisterous, dismissive of the world, self centered, and lying as usual. He said to his stunned silent audience: "I am really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell... It is true I have been right about everything." But this was all expected. Also expected that other western countries, knowing a western-suppored genocide is going on, try to wiggle out of it by declaring support for a Palestinian state without Palestinian rights. For example France and England want the state to lie about history in school textbooks, to deny indigenous people rights (especially right of return), and most importantly to delegitimize resistance to colonialism. Mahmoud Abbas whose term expired 15 years ago gave a UN speech by video after being denied a visa by the US. Instead of rallying against the US/Israeli dictats, he tried to reassure them that he will disarm the resistance etc. In short they all want to support apartheid but differ on best way forward! The recognition of the "state of Palestine" is conditional on acceptance of a racist apartheid genocidal regime in the same way as recognition in apartheid South Africa of the fake Zululand bantustan! But the situation here is far worse than apartheid in South Africa. There it was settler colonialismand here it is DISPLACEMNT and ETHNIC CLEANSING and GENOCIDE in a scale not seen in the past 100 years. 8.5 million Palestinians are refugees or displaced people. Hardly anyone making speeches at the UN mentioned this or came close to making the right diagnosis of what ails us. But there were notable exceptions such as Venezuela (hence Trump is bombing it). The reality is that the most shocking thing at the UN theater of the absurd is the discord between talking about Israel being isolated while taking no practical steps to stop this genocidal regime which still exterminating civilians, attacking ships in International waters, bombing nearby countries, torturing political prisoners, and starving our people. No UN speech saves a single child. What is needed is boycotts, divestments and sanctions (bdsmovement.net).

Here is my view expressed on TRT world. Palestine recognition: can diplomacy end the conflict?

and my presentation on another relevant subject.

This is the real Netanyahu unaware of the camera still on says his strategy two decades before 7 October 2023!

Beyond Time to Say Who the Real Terrorists Are, see also this relevant piece in the Guardian.

Israel has continued with its modus operandi. A man on a motorcycle is targeted on a street in Lebanon (claim he is a resistance group member) and a can next to the motorcycle is destroyed killing a Lebanese American family visiting their ancestral village. No mistake since AI calculates for the Israeli military allowable levels of civilian casualties (20) per resistance fighter.

A young girl stuck under the rubble for 8 hours was successfully rescued. Very emotional piece.

Military & conflict-related emissions & climate reparations for Palestine.

Christian cultural and religious destruction in Gaza report.

Top pro-Israel TPUSA donor terminated support for Kirk in days before death, sources say. Conspiracy? 4.1 million views of this. The US government story falls apart!

Richard Forer on why he left Zionism.

Action (strange that no Arab or Muslim country dares to do what Spain, Venezuela or Columbia did. Colombias "Uniting for Peace" (UfP) resolution will represent a tangible mechanism to deploy a protective force and end the genocide.Contact UN representatives in key member states to demand they publicly commit to supporting the Colombian resolution. Organizers and influencers must amplify this call nd sign petitions, and this declaration: No academia as usual during Israeli occupation, apartheid and genocide in Palestine.

Boycott.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French