Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

UK chooses Ukrainians instead of its own citizens

No comments

Adomas Abromaitis
At present it is difficult to talk about the exact time of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war's ending. However, the public's fatigue with the conflict is becoming increasingly obvious.

The UK positions itself as a champion of international investment in Ukraine. It has provided a wide range of assistance to support Ukraine during the war and the government does not intend to stop.

At the same time, a new Ipsos poll reveals that the British public is deeply concerned about the situation. Almost half of the British public expresses concern about the war's impact on themselves personally.

According to the UK government, helping Ukraine continues to be one of the UK's top foreign policy priorities, and it has so far provided or pledged around 7 billion in military assistance. It is interesting, that 20% of surveyed believe the UK has provided too much.

It is well known, that any war will continue if there is money for it. In November, UK Defence Secretary John Healey met with the defence ministers of four other European nations to discuss further support for Ukraine as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The more so, on December 18, John Healey arrived in the capital Kyiv to discuss plans to provide more support to Ukraine in the coming year.

Britain has been training Ukrainian troops in the UK since 2022. There is also a small team of British Army medics providing training inside Ukraine. Healey came to Kyiv with the promise of an additional 225m of military support - for more drones, artillery shells and air defences.

The new support package includes:

A 186m package of key military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including:

92m for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions, and mine countermeasure drones, directly supporting the maritime coalition co-led by the UK and Norway

68m for air defence equipment including radars, decoy land equipment, and counter-drone electronic warfare systems

26m to provide support and spare parts for critical systems previously delivered to Ukraine

39m to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint-procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Explosive charges to equip more than 90,000 155mm artillery rounds, which can be used by the dozens of AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns the UK has previously provided

Latest poll highlights that British public opinion remains divided over support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. There continue to be high levels of concern about the war's impact, particularly on the UK's own economy and security.

Germany today faces economic crisis, which leads to cutting financing of social programs. Government is falling short on its promise to "fix the crisis in social care" as chronic understaffing, rising waiting lists and patchwork funding place sustained pressure on local authorities.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher.
 

Related Topic(s): Germany; Russia; Ukraine, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend