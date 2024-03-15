 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 12 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/15/24

UFOs: Don't Expect The Truth From Government

By   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Supposed UFO%2C Passaic%2C New Jersey %28cropped%29.
Supposed UFO%2C Passaic%2C New Jersey %28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: George Stock derivative work: thumperward (Details   Source   DMCA

On March 8, the US Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office released the first volume of a two-volume "Report on the Historical Record of U.S. Government Involvementwith Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena."

Like all previous government statements on the subject of UAPs -- what we used to call, and will likely continue calling, UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) -- this one recycles perennial public dismissal ("most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification") and denies that anything significant is being covered up ("AARO found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology").

I'm no UFO expert, and while I've seen flying objects I couldn't identify, I've never seen one that I assumed couldn't BE identified -- one which acted strangely or inexplicably and struck me as possibly "alien" (I've heard accounts of such things from honest, reliable friends, and I don't discount them; those accounts didn't come with claims, or even strong conjectures, about the nature and origin of the objects).

I can, however, confidently make one claim about UFOs, a claim backed by the entirety of history and evidence:

Whatever the truth about UFOs in general, or any UFO in particular, might be, we'll only get that truth from government under one of three circumstances.

Circumstance Number One: Convenience. That UFO really WAS a weather balloon, it's easy to prove that it really was a weather balloon, and pointing out that it really was a weather balloon lets an institution known for lying boost its credibility a bit.

Circumstance Number Two: The need to get ahead of something unstoppable. There's credible evidence of e.g. an extraterrestrial craft or previously unknown military technology, that credible evidence will get public exposure whether the government likes it or not, and lying about it would result in embarrassment in the immediate future. If the disclosure can be put off for, say, 20 years, officials will lie anyway because the embarrassment will be someone else's problem.

Circumstance Number Three: Collapse. All governments and systems of government fall apart sooner or later, and sometimes their successor regimes, or the revolutionaries who initially overthrow them, find and expose their secrets.

The US government isn't telling us everything it knows about UFOs. And we can be certain that at least some of what it IS telling us is untrue. The truth is out there, and I hope I live to learn it.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.
Related Topic(s): UFOs, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Joseph Aliaso

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 19, 2022), 216 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In the DC swamp, there are UFOs. Unidentified Floating Objects. Plumbers since the Days of Watergate don't ask about that which cannot be told. --Turd Blossom

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 6:30:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 113 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6116 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

See Siriusdisclosure.com.

Beings from other planets are here. No surprise that we have neighbors in our vast shared universe. The primary issue is how they travel through the huge distances, of space using zero-point energy. We can utilize this energy source and it would substantially change our world - e.g., no more wars for energy.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 1:21:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Joseph Aliaso

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 19, 2022), 216 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Presidents pontificate. Senators sermonize. Popes swear it's not their fault. Believing in the Rule of Law is getting very difficult when God does not appear to always be on government's side.

If you can remember the last war America won, you're a boomer

Try to obtain information about who's blocking out the sun with FOIA. Endless wars wore out American's trust in God's unpaid duty to punish evil doers. When evil doers get into GRIFT-MODE, it's every citizen's right to stop tipping elected public servants seeking to steal enough to buy a nice place in a distant galaxy, where nobody is punished for being unidentified. That's what's on Joe Biden's mind, accortding to unidentified psychics.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024 at 12:56:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend