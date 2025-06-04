 
Login/Register Login | Register
410 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

UAE signals endorsement of Syria's post-conflict order" interview with Dr. Gokhan Ereli

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Syria needs everything. After 14 years of conflict, the economy, infrastructure and security status are devastated. The UAE was one of the first Arab countries to hold out a helping hand to Damascus. Once the transition on December 8, 2024 took place, UAE has continued to strengthen its ties and commitment with Syria.

On June 1, Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Syrian Arab Republic, at the Damascus International Airport, "We are pleased to announce the resumption of operations by the UAE national carrier, FlyDubai, to the Syrian Arab Republic. This milestone reflects the deep-rooted and fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Syria and underscores the UAE's continued efforts to enhance regional and international air connectivity, strengthening economic ties and connecting people."

The Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai was attended by Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syria's Minister of Economy and Industry.

Al-Shaar said, "We need at least $1 trillion to reconstruct and rebuild a new Syria."

He called the Syria-UAE cooperation a key driver in the reconstruction of the Syrian economy.

Recently, the Damascus administration has signed an investment agreement with DP World concerning the port of Tartus. Under the agreement, the UAE company operating in 40 countries, will invest $800 million in the terminal.

Syria and the Middle East are rapidly changing. Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Dr. GÃƒƒ Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ?khan Ereli, who is an expert on Middle Eastern International Relations, and has conducted research across the Arab Gulf countries.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): The U.S. and Iran are currently holding a series of talks concerning the Iran nuclear program. In your opinion, if the sides happen to come to an agreement, how will this possibly affect the Arab Gulf states?

Gokhan Ereli (GE): For a long time, Iran's backing of Shiite militias has destabilized regional states in the Middle East. It poses a serious challenge. However, during the course of 2023-2025, Iranian influence waned across the Middle East, especially in Syria and Lebanon. This decline coincided with a surge in Gulf engagement in those traditionally Iranian-influenced areas, particularly Syria and Lebanon. Against this backdrop, the conclusion of the fourth round of US-Iran talks is a positive development for the Gulf nations. The UAE delivered President Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, while Oman hosted and continue to host the negotiations. These details underscored the Gulf's direct involvement in the negotiations. If a broad or narrow agreement materializes soon, the Gulf states will gain significance - as US intermediaries and as partners advancing dialogue with Iran. Yet any US-Iran accord remains vulnerable to spoilers: Israel, reckless moves by Iranian militias, or the Houthis' growing transnational reach.

#2. SS: U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to add more Arab countries to the Abraham Accords with Israel. UAE, Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan have participated, and there is pressure on Oman to sign. In your view, what are the benefits from signing the Accords?

EG: From 2016 to 2020, the Trump administration's paramount focus was normalization. Today, however, it has receded to the back burner due to the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza. Yet, being sidelined does not mean normalization with Israel has been shelved entirely. For some time, U.S. administrations have viewed Saudi Arabia as the "grand prize" in this process-- and Netanyahu shares that perspective. Nevertheless, in the midst of the Gaza conflict, a normalization agreement with Israel would be extremely difficult for Gulf, or other Arab states, to justify publicly. Outside the calculus of war, normalization essentially means forging economic ties with Israel, strengthening military cooperation, and deepening relations with the U.S. Despite all its potential benefits, in the near future it would be a political move nearly impossible to sell to Gulf or Arab public opinion.

#3. SS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said one of his main goals was to have Saudi Arabia sign the Abraham Accords. However, the ongoing genocide on Gaza, carried out by Israel, has put a halt to any activity on the Abraham Accords. In your opinion, will Saudi Arabia maintain their stance on demanding a two-state solution?

EG: Since the 2003 Arab Peace Initiative, Saudi Arabia has hinted at normalizing ties with Israel-- on the condition that it springs from a Two-State Solution. Before the Gaza onslaught, U.S. administrations bent over backwards to smooth the path. For Riyadh, normalization is a pivotal threshold in regional politics-- after all, its chief Gulf rival, the UAE, has already reaped dividends from warming ties with Israel. Yet, in a post-Gaza calculus, rushing normalization within a 3- to 6-month window could spark severe political fallout for Saudi Arabia. Still, Israel's enduring presence in regional geopolitics-- and Riyadh's long-standing interest-- means normalization could arise eventually, using it as a forum that advances a Two-State dialogue. But the where and when, as Trump once emphasized, is a decision for the Saudis alone.

#4. SS: The Arab Gulf countries have expressed an interest in rebuilding Syria after the civil war destroyed many parts of the country. In your opinion, what will be the role of the UAE and any other Gulf countries in Syria?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Syria; Syria Attack; Syria Chemical Attack; Syria Massacre; Syria Rebels; Syria Revolution; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Golan Heights; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Refugees; (more...) Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Syrian Truce; Syrian Withdrawal; Turkish, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend