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General News    H3'ed 5/9/26  

UAE leaves OPEC signaling a move towards wealth management

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The UAE has taken a significant and unexpected step by announcing its withdrawal from both OPEC and the broader OPEC+ alliance, effective May 1. This move marks a notable turning point in regional and global energy policy.

The decision to cut free from the supply constraints of OPEC and OPEC+ is not just about the price of crude. This goes beyond oil, because the UAE has moved its base of wealth beyond depending just on oil.

The finances of the UAE are tied to the global economy, not the price of crude. Abu Dhabi manages as huge portfolio of foreign assets depending on stable global markets with open trade routes.

The UAE state-linked investment schemes include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala, ADQ, and others with roughly $1.7 trillion in assets by late 2024.

Companies dealing in utilities, energy, food and agriculture, transport, healthcare, logistics and financial services are the backbone of the wealth. Additionally, ports, airlines, food systems, hospitals and power networks are the internal organs of the body of wealth.

With the UAE deeply invested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductor chips, the ties to the price of a barrel is lessened.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, describing it as "a great move" that could ultimately contribute to lowering oil and gas prices, as well as the cost of related goods. He also suggested that OPEC faces structural challenges that could be exacerbated by the UAE's departure.

The UAE's decision is widely viewed as a calculated repositioning aimed at expanding its sovereign control over production policies, free from the constraints of collective agreements. UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei described the move as a "sovereign decision" made after extensive review, emphasizing that it would allow for greater flexibility and faster decision-making.

Analysts suggest that the move reflects years of underlying tension within OPEC, particularly with Saudi Arabia. These tensions extend beyond production quotas and into broader strategic and political differences. Observers note that the UAE has increasingly prioritized independence in its economic and energy strategies, using oil policy as a tool to assert that autonomy.

The decision may also signal a deeper shift in the relationship between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, traditionally close allies within OPEC. While the move is not expected to result in a complete rupture, it could redefine the balance between cooperation and competition, especially in the context of fluctuating oil prices and evolving global energy markets.

The relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) dates back to 1967, when the Emirate of Abu Dhabi joined the organization prior to the formation of the UAE in 1971. Since then, the UAE has been a key member of the Gulf bloc within OPEC, alongside Saudi Arabia and Kuwait-- countries that have historically played a central role in shaping the organization's production policies.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the UAE actively participated in OPEC's supply management strategies, responding to global demand shocks and price volatility. These strategies relied on coordinated production increases and cuts to stabilize the market. In subsequent decades, as the UAE expanded its production capacity, it maintained a strong presence within the organization, demonstrating relatively high compliance with production quotas, according to OPEC's annual reports.

Today, the UAE ranks among the world's leading oil producers. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the country was the seventh-largest producer of liquid fuels globally in 2022 and the third-largest producer within OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. In recent years, UAE production has ranged between 3 and 3.5 million barrels per day, fluctuating in line with OPEC+ agreements and evolving market conditions.

The UAE has also been an active participant in the OPEC+ alliance since its formation in 2016. Production ceilings have been periodically adjusted, with the country's output cap reaching approximately 3.22 million barrels per day in 2024, up from around 3.02 million barrels per day in 2023. The UAE's oil reserves are substantial, estimated at approximately 111 billion barrels as of early 2023, placing it seventh globally. Most of these reserves are concentrated in Abu Dhabi, the country's primary hub for oil production and investment.

From a market perspective, the immediate impact of the UAE's withdrawal may be limited. However, the long-term implications could be more significant. OPEC may lose up to 15% of its production capacity, weakening its ability to coordinate supply and influence prices. This could lead to increased market competition and potentially more volatile pricing dynamics.

The timing of the decision is also notable. It comes amid rapid changes in the global energy landscape, including the growing role of non-OPEC producers and increasing pressure to transition toward alternative energy sources. At the same time, Gulf countries are pursuing economic diversification strategies and shifting toward more flexible and independent policy frameworks.

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I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Leaving Iraq; Oil; Oil; Oil Cost Of $$$; Oil Crisis Global Disruption; Oil Demand Supply; Oil Reserves; Oil Supply Routes; Saudi Arabia; Trump And Saudi Arabia; (more...) UAE United Arab Emirates, Add Tags  (less...)

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