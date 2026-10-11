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General News    H4'ed 10/11/26  

U.S. Acknowledges it Has Weapons in Space

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Karl Grossman
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By Karl Grossman

"U.S. says for 1st time it now has weapons in space" was the headline this month in USA Today. The subhead: "Air Force Secretary Troy Meink became the first U.S. official to publicly announce that the military has deployed weapons to space." The article began: "The U.S. has confirmed in a landmark revelation that the nation has deployed operational weapons in space."

It was news that swept the world.

The headline in the British newspaper, The Guardian: "U.S. confirms for first time it has deployed weapons in space." The subhead: "Analysts warn of an acceleration in high-risk arms race with Russia and China in Earth's orbit."

It should not have come as a surprise.

As the Associated Press subsequently reported: "The revelation comes as the Trump administration puts a growing focus on space. In 2019, during his first term, Trump created the Space Force as a separate military branch. In his second term, he has announced the 'Golden Dome' missile defense system, which includes plans to put U.S. weapons in space."

An earlier AP story published just after Donald Trump took office as U.S. president a second time, also reported on "plans to put U.S. weapons in space" as part of its planned "Golden Dome" program. This article by Tara Copp, an AP Pentagon and national security correspondent, said the "system was ordered by Trump during his first week in office, and if successful, would mark the first time the U.S. would place weapons in space that are meant to destroy ground-based missiles within seconds of launch."

Trump is seeking U.S. "superiority" in space as he stated in an executive order titled

"Ensuring American Space Superiority." Issued in December 2025, in it Trump asserted: "Superiority in space is a measure of national vision and willpower."

In his Secretary of War Peter Hegseth, Trump has a highly aggressive partner in

this aim. As Hegseth said in a tour of U.S. aerospace companies in February 2026: "We have to dominate the ultimate high ground." He also declared on that speaking tour: "The fight for space is the fight for the future of the world as we know it" and "We cannot afford to have a fair fight in space-- I'm not interested in orbital parity. We demand orbital dominance plain and simple. Whoever controls space controls the fight."

Adding to the acknowledgement of the U.S. deploying weapons in space the AP also

reported this month: "American troops need to prepare for combat not only in Earth's orbit but around the moon, President Donald Trump's top military adviser said Wednesday, looking ahead to a new frontier in warfare after the U.S. revealed for the first time that it has deployed weapons in space. Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told service members and industry figures at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference outside Washington that the U.S. military should adapt now so it 'is prepared to fight, endure and win ... from the seabed to cislunar space.'" Cislunar space, AP added, "is a term that described the region between the Earth's surface and the moon."

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Karl Grossman is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York at Old Westbury and host of the nationally syndicated TV program Enviro Close-Up (www.envirovideo.com)

Related Topic(s): Space Force; Space Race Ii; Space Technology; Space Technology; Space-Aerospace; Spaceforce; Treaty; Weapons; Weapons Ban Treaties, Add Tags

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