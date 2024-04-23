

U.S.A.UK EU Journalists Accessories to Gaza Genocide Prolong It Deceivingly As 'Defensive War'

Journalists of wars prolonging U.S. and NATO nations media are providing cover for a monstrous genocidal crime against humanity by portraying the Israeli U.S. provisioned devastating bombing and air strikes on Israel's military occupied Gaza Strip as 'defensive war.'

"Israel can't claim a right to defend itself from the people it oppresses and whose land it colonises," UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, April 8, 2023.[1]

The successful Hamas guerrilla attack of October 7 was part of an ongoing many decades long Palestinian fight for freedom, and was so described by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressing the UN General Assembly on October 24 pointed out a second time that:

"The October 7 Hamas attack didn't happen in a vacuum, The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation." [2]

By international law, Israel is legally responsible for the well being of its captive, confined and illegally militarily occupied Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, illegally militarily occupied and entrapped since 1967 in what amounts to an outdoor prison. Western journalists, dutifully serving as accessories to genocide, never mention this as Israel's American warplanes go on ('like shooting ducks in a pond.') destroying the homes and murdering tens of thousands of Gaza's residents, of whom most are women and children.

Under International Humanitarian Law, the occupying power must ensure the humane treatment of the population and provide for their basic needs, including food and medical care. Oct 30, 2023 GENEVA CONVENTION RELATIVE TO THE PROTECTION OF CIVILIAN PERSONS IN TIME OF WAR OF 12 AUGUST 1949, Article 60 II. Responsibilities of the Occupying Power. page 189

Since October 7, Israel has blocked, food, water, electricity and fuel from entering Gaza, with the unholy desired effect of the present famine with children now dying of malnutrition.[3] This has been very rarely even mentioned in pro-Israel journalism.

Newscast time is almost entirely devoted to the hostages.

Hegemonic Journalists Are Responsible For Prolonging the Genocide of Their Fellow Human Beings - almost Half of Them Children!!! by delaying the world from putting an end to Israel's American provisioned and supported slaughter of Palestinians through air strikes and famine.

How many more children will soon die because Journalists working for the giant entertainment/news corporation conglomerates of the U.S.A. led hegemonic colonialist West have for six months been underreporting this inhumane blockage of life sustaining aid, focusing its audiences attention instead on Israeli propaganda of mostly lies of horrendous atrocities * [4] during the Palestinian freedom fighters guerrilla attack on October 7, 2023, which Western journalists never fail to label a terrorist attack by Hamas repeating 'which the U.S. and other nations have cited as a terrorist organisation.'

* U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on CSpan, YouTube, 12:19 PM - Oct 31, 2023, 3.4M Views

on family attacked by Hamas: "The father's eye gouged out, the mother's breast cut off, the girl's foot amputated, the boy's fingers cut off before they were executed, and then their executioners sat down and had a meal. That is what this society is dealing with."

