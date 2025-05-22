Two things you must know and more

The destruction and extermination continue. A thousand civilians murdered in one week alone, flattening what remains of Gaza and starving what remains of its people. Hundreds now die of starvation and diseases weekly (don't be fooled by the tokenism of few trucks 'allowed' in many of them carrying shrouds for the dead). Here in the West Bank destruction of the refugee camps in Jenin and elsewhere continued and in my town of Beit Sahour, they just destroyed a local park which served people in our ghetto. The crude racism inherent in colonialism and imperialism is not new. The destruction of indigenous societies is not new. The collusion and corruption of some of the local people helping the genocidal maniacs is not new. That there is local resistance and that it will not stop is not new (see my book on the resistance). One thing different in our situation compared to hundreds of territories colonized before is that the project of colonization was/is aided and abetted (full partnership) of many colonizer states (Israeli, US, Britain, France, Germany etc). Never in history has so many oppressive regimes colluded against one indigenous people (don't be fooled by the supposed new language used by these regimes' leaders). But the positive side is that this has led to a global uprising (intifada), the second thing that is different. Thus we must continue and grow this global uprising. Palestine leads the way to a global awakening!! We need to accelerate. More BDS, more demonstrations, more confrontations with slimy politicians, more action (ideas). Our collective global future depends on this and the world is thankful. Palestine genocide is a flame that exposes the rotten system and will help dismantle it. We shall overcome someday! We know it.

Now negative news followed by action news:

Israel's 'Final Solution' began: Will Persons Of Conscience Stop It? This is 'Gideon's Chariot' in Rafah. Don't be fooled. Israeli Right wing newspaper: key minister Smotrich explains genocide policies But according to Israeli left wing media outlets, the real reason he agreed to allow few trucks in according to is not avoiding genocide charges (after all he approved for 19 months use of starvation). The real reason is that Netanyahu agreed and approved 22 new colonial settlements in the West Bank that Smotrich wanted (he is a racist colonial settler). These were approved in the same session of the Israeli government (quid pro quo). Are there still any fools out there that believe in "two states" (see my 2004 book). Terrorist appointed top diplomat

Israel bombing of Beirut with depleted uranium

Joint donor statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Arab betrayal of Palestine.

Arab Trillions for Trump as Israel massacres children in Gaza.

A song from 5 years ago for peace for Gaza (now a total dextermination campaign is in full swing).

Teach for Palestine.

These are the beautiful people in The Hague, marching and singing for Palestine, against the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the Occupied Territories.

Development of the campaign targeting Microsoft for enabling genocide.

Recording of my talk Javieriana University explaining reality.

Doctors against Genocide Scholasticide program.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French