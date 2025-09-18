"Two states" support genocide, voice from Gaza, Epstein, etc....

The UN Human Rights Council just concluded a study that confirms what all human rights organizations have concluded: that Israel is committing genocide as defined by International law. Meanwhile the corrupted governments around the world fail to take serious action or directly support the genocide via economic and military support. This includes the majority of the 57 Arab or Islamic countries who met recently in Qatar. 142 countries voted for two states at the UN. However, in my 2004 book, Sharing the Land of Canaan. I explained how the myth of a two state solution was created by Ben Gurion 100 years ago to help colonization. It is tantamount to US treaties with Native Americans. I explained how colonial anti-colonial struggles have only three possible scenarios/outcomes: The Algerian model (removal of colonizers), the US/Australia model (genocide), and the rest of the world model (one country for descendents of colonizers and colonized). There is no fourth real scenario. It is a myth, a mirage and more accurately a smokescreen to aid colonization. The data for this logic are overwhelming. This was the case eight decades ago. It was the case when Yasser Arafat (through ignorance or malice) accepted the Israeli-US dictats to dissolve the PLO and renounce resistance to create a supposed self-governing Palestinian Authority (Oslo accords 1993-1994). Everyone knew then that this normalizes colonialism and the outcome is now obvious to all to see: entrenching apartheid, expanding colonialism, strengthening the regime, ethnic cleansing, and increased genocide, ecocide, scholasticide, medicide and veriticide. It has become increasingly obvious even to those who (out of ignorance or malice) supported endless talk about two states and recognition of a fictional Palestinian state that ths merely aids ongoing genocide and apartheid. A better discourse pushed for by civil society organizations and hundreds of millions of activists around the world is to subject Israel to boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) until the basic rights of Palestinians are met (especially the right of return and self-determination). See bdsmovement.net. The only other and unthinkable scenario is a global war that ends this so-called human civilization.

Mazin Qumsiyeh

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

