 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/18/25  

"Two states" support genocide, voice from Gaza, Epstein, etc....

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

The UN Human Rights Council just concluded a study that confirms what all human rights organizations have concluded: that Israel is committing genocide as defined by International law. Meanwhile the corrupted governments around the world fail to take serious action or directly support the genocide via economic and military support. This includes the majority of the 57 Arab or Islamic countries who met recently in Qatar. 142 countries voted for two states at the UN. However, in my 2004 book, Sharing the Land of Canaan. I explained how the myth of a two state solution was created by Ben Gurion 100 years ago to help colonization. It is tantamount to US treaties with Native Americans. I explained how colonial anti-colonial struggles have only three possible scenarios/outcomes: The Algerian model (removal of colonizers), the US/Australia model (genocide), and the rest of the world model (one country for descendents of colonizers and colonized). There is no fourth real scenario. It is a myth, a mirage and more accurately a smokescreen to aid colonization. The data for this logic are overwhelming. This was the case eight decades ago. It was the case when Yasser Arafat (through ignorance or malice) accepted the Israeli-US dictats to dissolve the PLO and renounce resistance to create a supposed self-governing Palestinian Authority (Oslo accords 1993-1994). Everyone knew then that this normalizes colonialism and the outcome is now obvious to all to see: entrenching apartheid, expanding colonialism, strengthening the regime, ethnic cleansing, and increased genocide, ecocide, scholasticide, medicide and veriticide. It has become increasingly obvious even to those who (out of ignorance or malice) supported endless talk about two states and recognition of a fictional Palestinian state that ths merely aids ongoing genocide and apartheid. A better discourse pushed for by civil society organizations and hundreds of millions of activists around the world is to subject Israel to boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) until the basic rights of Palestinians are met (especially the right of return and self-determination). See bdsmovement.net. The only other and unthinkable scenario is a global war that ends this so-called human civilization.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend