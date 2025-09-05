

book covers

I sit between two books -- two tomes:

Les Miserables to my right

And, to my left, Infinite Jest,

Wondering how I got here.

Not a metaphor. Not my chair.

Books as ends in themselves.

Never read the Wallace.

Read Les Mis a million years ago.

Infinite misery. Unrepentant cruelty.

Mirrors back on the world of monsters

are really black swirls of anti-matter.

Books meant democracy, freedom

from autocrats and preachers of worlds ends;

Books valued experience brought to life

in the performance of pages staged in the mind.

Books gave us the smashmouth double-bind,

especially if the writer was unreliable and intended

to get you lost, confounded, and free. Books

are like God. Useful and fey, until you put them down,

and you toss them out with the gramophones

one spring day, when butterflies are flitting

in glass jars anxious to get the f*ck out

of the discarded Jiffy peanut butter tomb

and be free.