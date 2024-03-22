 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/22/24

Twelve important items to browse including on "Mothers' Day For Peace"

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine

Twelve important items to browse and share as you see fit to help end the march of folly to a regional and global war.

ITEM 1: 21st March we celebrate Mothers' Day. For the record this was founded by Anna Jarvis and Julia Ward Howe as "Mothers' Day For Peace" where mothers demanded an end to wars and stop sacrificing people on the altar of men's racism, greed, and egos. Look it up. I remember my own mother who fought for peace and died peacefully last year remembering a massacred friend of hers (Hayah Balbisi from Deir Yassin killed April 1948 by terrorist Zionist militias).

ITEM 2: Update on the genocide. 32,000 confirmed civilians murdered in the genocide on Gaza till now (and thousands more missing under the rubble). Genocide by US sponsored Israeli junta military both by carpet bombings and by starvation and thirst. The levels of misery and genocide in Gaza is part and parcel of colonial tactics to destroy indigenous communities who stand between the colonizers and their vision of transforming the land to a new reality sans indigenous people.

  • Here is shocking report on Israeli-made famine
  • The Israeli regime is committing massacres in Al-Shifa hospital (over 150 killed, over 250 injured including medical personnel and patients). Also Israel kidnapped most of the medical staff and electricity cutoff resulted in many deaths in the intensive care unit and they also killed the police chief in Gaza city in charge of coordinating humanitarian affairs with UN agencies.
  • The situation of the half a million people who remain in Gaza city is getting worse daily. Here is a graphic (CAUTION) example of one of hundreds of massacres committed by these colonizers supported by the US colonizers
  • The daily flood of videos and images continues. Here is a the execution of four unarmed civilians documented by an Israeli drone image (the drone captured)
  • and a testimony of a survivor of this ongoing holocaust
  • Israel's Ultimate Goal Is Ethnic Cleansing
  • Killing a 12 yo
  • Israel denies UN humanitarian chief entry to Gaza

Meanwhile the US is helping implement the Zonist plan of genocide (with weapons and shielding from international law) AND to ethnically cleanse others as already started via Egypt and will accelerate via the "temporary port" being built by the US. The US cynically offers UN resolutions for temporary pauses, release of 100 Israeli (but not the 11,000 Palestinian) captives. The US buys Israel time to finish using genocide to cause full surrender of any surviving Palestinians and liquidate the Palestinian cause. Why not diplomacy and end the 76 year war on the Palestinian people by giving us our rights (especially to return refugees and self-determination). And sleazy Secretary of State Blinken and other US officials will be talking with their partners in Crime in Washington next week to develop (in their words) "An integrated military, political, and humanitarian" plan to achieve victory and get Israel out of this strong so that Palestine is finished and colonial Israel can expand its colonial empire outside Palestine. Even as Israel announces thousands of new colonial settlement units on Palestinian lands, the flood of US taxpayer money and weapons continues to the fascist junta running the "Jewish state".

ITEM 3: Event: Saturday, 23 March 4:30 London time, 6:30 PM Palestine time. Palestine, People, Planet: We go online to explore the devastating environmental and social impact of the war on the Palestinian people with 3 leading Palestinian scientists. For more and to register

ITEM 4: Here is how a native american summed it up in succinct effective language

ITEM 5: Saudi Arabia to partner with zionist firm likely giving it $40 billion (Horowiz is a known right wing fascist) and to UNRWA only 40 million. The Kingdom is also saving the Israeli economy from total collapse by operating a land bridge from the Gulf through its land and via Jordan.Time to change course?

ITEM 6: Israel losing the war on six fronts

ITEM 7: Collateral genocide: what really happened on 7 Oct 2023

ITEM 8: On the Origins and Deployment of Semitic and Antisemitic Tropes

ITEM 9: It is time to register AIPAC as a foreign agent

ITEM 10: Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Calls for Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza to 'Finish the Job': Kushner, who served as a key Middle East adviser to Trump, said that Gaza's "waterfront property could be very valuable" and urged Israel to "clean it up."

ITEM 11: Lee Mordechai, a historian and an Israeli citizen, testify in this document, as events are unfolding, to the horrible situation in the Gaza Strip. I write my personal opinion out of a sense of double responsibility: as a citizen whose country is committing what I consider as grave crimes, and as an academic, who believes that after having dedicated my career to research I am obliged to speak up against injustice, especially when it is so close. I write also because of the disappointing general silence on this issue among many international and Israeli academic institutions, especially those that are well-positioned to comment on it.

ITEM 12: The International Criminal Court is biased and appoints biased people The people must challenge this.

Stay Human, keep Palestine alive, organize, act, share

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

32,000 confirmed civilians murdered in the genocide on Gaza till now (and thousands more missing under the rubble). Genocide by US sponsored Israeli junta military both by carpet bombings and by starvation and thirst. The levels of misery and genocide in Gaza is part and parcel of colonial tactics to destroy indegenous communities who stand between the colonizers and their vision of a new reality sans indigenous people.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 22, 2024 at 1:31:54 PM

