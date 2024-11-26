Turkish military airstrikes in northeastern Syria have cut off access to water and electricity for over a million residents, in what is known to be a drought-stricken region.

From 2019 to 2024, Turkey carried out over 100 attacks on oil fields, power stations, and gas facilities in the Kurdish-controlled areas of northern and eastern Syria. These attacks have worsened the humanitarian crisis in the area.

Turkey defended itself by claiming the target was to harm "sources of income and capabilities" of "Kurdish terrorist groups". Turkey further claimed they are aware of the drought and what they believe has worsened it is "mismanagement of infrastructure".

The official Turkish military statement said they attacked targets of the Kurdish insurgents, the PKK, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Importantly, Turkey facilitated the rise of ISIS Turkey; helped Iran evade sanctions; supports Sunni jihadis, including Al-Qaeda, in Syria; now hosts the Hamas HQ; and bought a Russian S-400 system in violation of its NATO obligations.

Turkey's aggressive military campaigns against Kurdish populations in Syria and Iraq have reignited scrutiny of its historical and ongoing policies toward ethnic minorities. These actions are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing continuum that includes the genocide of Armenians during the Ottoman era and now the systematic targeting of Kurdish communities.

Far from being a stabilizing force in the Middle East, Turkey's actions increasingly position it as a rogue state, undermining international law and humanitarian norms.

The roots of Turkey's current actions against the Kurds lie in decades of repression and conflict. Kurdish groups have long sought autonomy and cultural recognition, demands that have been met with violent suppression by the Turkish state.

Ankara labels Kurdish groups like the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates as terrorists, justifying military incursions into neighboring Syria and Iraq.

These operations, including drone strikes, shelling, and ground offensives, have devastated Kurdish-majority regions and displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

Turkey's treatment of the Kurds echoes its brutal history with the Armenians in the early 20th century.

Between 1915 and 1923, the Ottoman Empire orchestrated the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians in what is now widely recognized as genocide.

Despite overwhelming evidence, including eyewitness accounts and documentation, Turkey continues to deny the genocide, framing it as a wartime necessity.

