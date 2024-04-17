"Turkey faces a terrorist threat east of the Euphrates from the Kurds and the US", interview with Aydin Sezer

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Sunday's nationwide elections in Turkey were surprising. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost its majority to the main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), for the first time since 2001.

The left-leaning CHP emerged as the leading party in Turkey for the first time since 1977.

The AKP's overall vote share fell 2% below that of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which secured 37.74% of the vote nationwide.

The CHP won landslide victories in the largest cities, including in Ankara and Istanbul, and also captured 16 cities and provinces that were formerly controlled by the AKP or its allied parties.

Turkey's rampant inflation fuelled the fire that brought the CHP up and over the AKP after food prices skyrocketed, hitting a whopping 78%.

Voter turnout was another significant factor in the election. Many AKP supporters did not vote, as a form of protest, or apathy, since feeling their leaders are responsible for the rapidly decreasing purchasing power of the Turkish lira.

Voter turnout dropped to 78.6%, roughly 7% lower than the May general elections last year and 6% lower than the 2019 local polls.

Steven Sahiounie, of MidEastDiscourse, interviewed Aydin Sezer to gain a better understanding of what this election means to Turkey, and neighboring Syria, where there has been a Turkish-supported conflict since 2011.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Recent elections in Turkey saw President Erdogan's AKP party lose. In your view, what does this mean for the direction of the country?

Aydin Sezer (AS): In the recent elections in Turkey, clearly, Erdogan and the AKP failed. This is readily apparent. Nonetheless, the nation's overall governance remains unaffected by these local elections. Indeed, the Republican People's Party chairman and election victor, Ozgur Ozel, has declared that the party has no intention of calling early elections.

The protracted economic crisis that has hit Turkey is well-known. Already, local elections have been impacted negatively by inflation and the cost of living. Erdogan will face significant challenges over the next four years. Will he ensure the continuity of national governance through 2028? The core question stands as such. Erdogan's position will be further complicated by the election results and mounting public pressure, which leads me to believe that Turkey will conduct early general elections in the coming years, as do many other analysts.

2. SS: Ekrem -degreesmamo?lu won as Mayor of Istanbul again. How do you see his agenda for the city?

AS: Ekrem -degreesmamo?lu is the strongest candidate for the 2028 presidential elections. He portrays Erdogan's alternative. Imamo?lu is particularly interested in not only Istanbul's governance, but also Turkey's overall concerns. To that purpose, he is crafting policies through think tanks and institutes with a large staff movement.

