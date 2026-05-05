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Turkey Proposes Alternative Energy Corridor as Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Expose Global Vulnerabilities

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the disruptive effects on global energy supplies caused by the U.S.-Israel-Iran war is bigger than the oil shocks of the 1970s and the 2022 loss of Russian pipeline gas.

Many countries are discussing alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, but in reality, all of these alternatives are likely to fail. The main reason is the vulnerability of such infrastructure-- oil pipelines running from the Gulf to places like Syria or Turkey can be easily targeted by drones.

Modern warfare is increasingly driven by drones and artificial intelligence. We have seen this clearly in conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as confrontations involving Hezbollah and Israel, and tensions between the United States and Iran.

The best solution is to reach a political and diplomatic agreement that satisfies all parties. The alternative solutions being discussed are likely to fail for two main reasons: first, their extremely high cost; and second, the significant security risks, whether from drone attacks or sabotage operations targeting these pipelines.

Athough, it is clear that some regional countries may benefit from the closure of the Strait for their own interests, including Turkey, Israel, Syria, and others.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the structural fragility of oil-export systems across the Gulf region and Iraq, where energy flows depend almost entirely on this critical maritime chokepoint. The disruption has accelerated efforts to identify and develop alternative export routes capable of absorbing stranded oil and gas supplies.

Mounting Pressure on Global Energy Flows

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped dramatically-- by more than 90% in some periods-- with complete halts on certain days. The consequences have been immediate and severe: oil prices surged from around $70 to approximately $120 per barrel, while European natural gas prices doubled from --30 to as high as --70.

The Strait typically handles about 21 million barrels of oil per day-- roughly one-fifth of global consumption-- and about 25% of global LNG trade. Its closure has triggered rising shipping and insurance costs, further straining global supply chains and intensifying inflationary pressures across energy, food, and fertilizer markets.

More than 400 loaded tankers are currently stranded in the Gulf, unable to exit, while over 100 empty vessels remain unable to enter. Iranian restrictions, including blocking several empty tankers bound for Iraq and the UAE, have worsened the logistical bottleneck.

Limited Existing Alternatives

Despite the urgency, existing alternatives to Hormuz remain limited in scale.

Saudi East-West Pipeline: Extending 1,200 km from the Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea, this pipeline has a capacity of up to 7 million barrels per day. However, actual throughput depends on tanker availability and port capacity.

UAE Habshan-Fujairah Pipeline: With a capacity of 1.5-1.8 million barrels per day, this route bypasses Hormuz by delivering crude directly to the Gulf of Oman. Still, operations have been affected by drone attacks.

Iraq-Turkey (Kirkuk-Ceyhan) Pipeline: Recently resumed after a prolonged shutdown, it currently transports around 170,000 barrels per day, with plans to scale up to 250,000.

Iran's Goreh-Jask Pipeline: Designed to bypass Hormuz with a capacity of 1 million barrels per day, though infrastructure remains incomplete.

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I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

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