Tunnel vision occurs when an observer becomes so focused on one part of an event -- or on one person -- that they fail to see the larger reality surrounding it. Important details disappear from view because attention narrows too completely onto a single target.

It is like the old saying about missing the forest for the trees.

Today, much of the nation suffers from a kind of political tunnel vision. We are so intensely focused on Donald Trump as the source of everything changing or being damaged in America that we risk missing the larger forces and structures behind the transformation itself. Trump is the tree that dominates our attention so completely that we sometimes forget there is an entire forest surrounding him. In the process, we lose perspective.

Trump is, in many ways, the perfect villain for our national narrative. He openly defies laws, democratic norms, and long-established standards of presidential behavior. He thrives on distraction, misdirection, exaggeration, chaos, and conflict. He drives opponents into constant outrage while rarely admitting error or accepting responsibility. Many Americans desperately want to "get him," to defeat him politically or hold him accountable personally. Yet repeated attempts to do so have often seemed ineffective, adding even more frustration and anger to an already exhausting political polarization.

Meanwhile, his supporters often view that outrage itself as proof of his effectiveness.

As a result, much of the public conversation revolves around strategies for removing Trump personally from power. The latest version is the familiar refrain: "Just wait for the midterms." But this way of thinking may underestimate how much institutional power has already shifted and how many safeguards of democratic balance had already weakened long before Trump returned to office.

The erosion did not begin in 2025. For decades, enormous concentrations of wealth and influence have increasingly shaped the political process. Court decisions opened the door for massive amounts of money to dominate elections. Gerrymandering weakened electoral competition. Public trust in institutions steadily declined. We only have to look back to the disputed 2000 presidential election to see that stresses within the democratic process had already begun emerging long before Trump.

Trump did not create those conditions by himself. He entered a political environment already prepared for someone willing to push those weaknesses to their limits.

Now, with expanded influence over large parts of the federal government -- from the Justice Department to Homeland Security and the broader surveillance apparatus of the modern state -- concerns about the concentration of executive power have grown even deeper. Debates over voting rights, election administration, federal authority, immigration enforcement, and political loyalty increasingly dominate public life.

Many Americans fear that as the 2026 midterm elections become deeply contested, the people behind Project 2025 will be willing to use any method available to win. Some even speculate that elections could be delayed or disrupted under claims of national security. Whether those fears are justified or not, they reflect a growing recognition that the stability of democratic governance can no longer be taken for granted.

And this brings us back to tunnel vision.

If we believe that simply removing Trump from the political stage would automatically restore the nation to some earlier democratic balance, we may be misunderstanding the deeper problem. The transformation occurring in America did not emerge overnight, nor was it created by one man acting alone.

No individual -- certainly not one as impulsive and undisciplined as Trump -- could single-handedly design and implement such a sweeping restructuring of political power in such a short period of time. What we are witnessing is the culmination of decades of ideological planning, institutional strategy, media influence, judicial transformation, and political realignment stretching back at least to the Goldwater era and accelerating through subsequent conservative movements.

This is where Project 2025 and the people who designed it become important.

Project 2025 represents not merely support for one political figure, but a comprehensive effort to permanently reshape the structure, priorities, and functioning of American government around a highly centralized ideological vision. Trump is not the architect of that movement so much as its vehicle -- a leader willing to absorb public attention and political outrage while deeper structural changes become normalized beneath the surface.

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