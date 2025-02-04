Tulsi Flubs Answer to Senators' Question about Snowden

Gabbard at Senate confirmation hearing
"'Is Edward Snowden a traitor?': Senators repeatedly ask Gabbard for an answer," read a recent CNN headline.
This was a hot topic for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Members
were questioning cabinet nominee Tulsi Gabbard. She is Trump's choice for
director of national intelligence.
CBS News added that "Numerous senators -- both Republicans and Democrats -- have questioned Gabbard on Snowden."
That didn't go over well. A Time magazine article reported, "Gabbard's Refusal to Call Snowden a Traitor Draws Pushback at Hearing to be Intel Chief". The Wall Street Journal claimed, "Tulsi Gabbard's Refusal to Call Snowden a Traitor Threatens to Sink Nomination".
Sink her nomination? Over a stale issue from more than 10 years ago? It seems like the act of calling Snowden a traitor is now a litmus test of one's qualifications for the national security post.
But what does it mean to be a traitor? Is it a crime to be one? Or are the senators just using the word as a pejorative?
Being a traitor sounds tantamount to committing treason. That certainly would be a crime. But Snowden appears not to have been convicted of even a single crime. Crimes have been alleged, but there have been no convictions. Under our system of justice this means he is entitled to a presumption of innocence.
However, in 2019 the
If you consider a person losing a civil lawsuit to be a traitor, then it would appear that he is a traitor. But you might also ask how many such traitors walk freely among us right now, free of scorn.
Even back in the day, around 2013 when Snowden was a hot topic, most Americans saw him in a positive light. According to a 2013 Quinnipiac poll "American voters say 55 - 34 percent that former National Security Agency consultant Edward Snowden is a whistleblower rather than a traitor."
A June 2013 New Yorker story explains "Why Edward Snowden is a Hero". Later, in 2016, Amnesty International reported, "Edward Snowden: A Hero, Not a Traitor".
Gabbard may have flubbed when responding to the "traitor" question. She could have set the miscreant senators straight on who Snowden is and isn't.
