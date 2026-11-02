 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/2/26  

Tuesday election and YOUR role

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

Also posted here.

To friends in Michigan: Go out and vote Tomorrow for the best interest of people of the united states not the genocidal Zionist lobby. And do drop by your neighbors, send emails, contact people.

To friends elsewhere: If you know anyone in Michigan do call them, email them etc. Today please.

Also pay attention to other elections like in Texas and mobilize. There are 55000 people receiving this message and if 10% of you act on it, you can and must make a difference.

This is pivotal and existential. The war mongering lobby poured tens of millions to the opponent campaign and she lost the democratic primary to Abdul El-Syed. She is divorced and just got engaged to a Zionist Jewish lawyer. She lied repeatedly and now betrayed her party by “endorsing” the other party. They now switched and donated tens of millions to the Republican Zionist Rogers (Roger Mr. Trump!). This shows that Israel firsters remain so!

The Zionist movement knows that this is a very critical campaign and are resorting to their tricks of promoting Islamophobia and claiming “anti-Semitism” for anyone who opposes genocide and wants tax money to go to people in the US not for endless wars for Israel that are also causing inflation and depriving US citizens of needed services so that they get more billions. This campaign is a choice between racist billionaire enablers profiting from war and common people. I urge you to vote as if your life depends on it because it does! (Netanyahu is now pushing the US to use nuclear weapons on Iran).

Here in Palestine we keep struggling. Trees being uprooted, colleagues attacked and beaten. Women and Children sniped in the streets. All with US government partnership!

Three years into a genocide livestreamed to the world, Palestinians are still being asked not to document their destruction and stop speaking about it while those with the power to stop it fail to act. There can be no claim that the world did not know. October 2026 issue, “Gaza: Three Years On,” now available. This is a difficult issue to read and an essential one to publish. It brings together Palestinian testimony, historical analysis, and some of the most compelling voices confronting what Gaza means for Palestine and for the world.

New UN report slams ongoing genocide.

Even CNN (previously ZNN) is forced to acknowledge what “Israel” is doing: colonial expansion and ethnic cleansing.

Truth angers Winnipeg Zionists.

Stay human

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend