Tuesday election and YOUR role

Also posted here.

To friends in Michigan: Go out and vote Tomorrow for the best interest of people of the united states not the genocidal Zionist lobby. And do drop by your neighbors, send emails, contact people.

To friends elsewhere: If you know anyone in Michigan do call them, email them etc. Today please.

Also pay attention to other elections like in Texas and mobilize. There are 55000 people receiving this message and if 10% of you act on it, you can and must make a difference.

This is pivotal and existential. The war mongering lobby poured tens of millions to the opponent campaign and she lost the democratic primary to Abdul El-Syed. She is divorced and just got engaged to a Zionist Jewish lawyer. She lied repeatedly and now betrayed her party by “endorsing” the other party. They now switched and donated tens of millions to the Republican Zionist Rogers (Roger Mr. Trump!). This shows that Israel firsters remain so!

The Zionist movement knows that this is a very critical campaign and are resorting to their tricks of promoting Islamophobia and claiming “anti-Semitism” for anyone who opposes genocide and wants tax money to go to people in the US not for endless wars for Israel that are also causing inflation and depriving US citizens of needed services so that they get more billions. This campaign is a choice between racist billionaire enablers profiting from war and common people. I urge you to vote as if your life depends on it because it does! (Netanyahu is now pushing the US to use nuclear weapons on Iran).

Here in Palestine we keep struggling. Trees being uprooted, colleagues attacked and beaten. Women and Children sniped in the streets. All with US government partnership!

Three years into a genocide livestreamed to the world, Palestinians are still being asked not to document their destruction and stop speaking about it while those with the power to stop it fail to act. There can be no claim that the world did not know. October 2026 issue, “Gaza: Three Years On,” now available. This is a difficult issue to read and an essential one to publish. It brings together Palestinian testimony, historical analysis, and some of the most compelling voices confronting what Gaza means for Palestine and for the world.

New UN report slams ongoing genocide.

Even CNN (previously ZNN) is forced to acknowledge what “Israel” is doing: colonial expansion and ethnic cleansing.

Truth angers Winnipeg Zionists.

Stay human

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French