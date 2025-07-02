 
Login/Register Login | Register
1 members
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

TrumpTargets International Students

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Donn M. Kurtz,II
Message Donn M. Kurtz,II

International students are one of many targets in Donald Trump's war on universities. He has attempted to make it difficult for those students to enter this country and he has tried to reduce the financial aid available to them by restructuring the Fulbright Program. Foreign students are a financial boon for the universities they attend, and their American education is often an advantage in the careers they pursue.

One way to assess the value of the programs being attacked is to examine the relationship between American universities and the education of political leaders around the world. Last year 24 new presidents and prime minister took office. A third of these chief executives had studied at American universities. They came from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iceland, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Singapore, and Taiwan.

All pursued graduate-level programs with seven earning degrees. The eighth did part of her dissertation research in the U.S. They studied at nine different institutions. The Universities of California (Berkley), Connecticut, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburg, Wisconsin, Tulane, and Vanderbilt all hosted a future chief executive. Harvard was the academic home to three students. Several earned more than one degree from the same school or attended more than institution.

The career of the single Vanderbilt graduate illustrates the long-term impact of one of these American-educated political leaders. Muhammad Yunis of Bangladesh, a recipient of a Fulbright scholarship in 1965, earned a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt in 1969. He subsequently taught economics at what is now Middle Tennessee State University for two years.

In 1971 he returned to his home in East Pakistan, one part of the bifurcated state of Pakistan. He was active the political and military efforts which led to East Pakistan becoming the independent country of Bangladesh.

A decade after independence he founded the Grameen Bank whose purpose was to finance a variety of rural development projects. In 2006 he and the bank received the Nobel Peace Prize for that effort.

In the summer of 2024, the President of Bangladesh appointed Yunis to the position of Chief Advisor. In effect he replaces the prime minister as the nation's chief executive. The office of Chief Advisor is activated when the normal political leadership is unable to govern effectively. Its occupant is a temporary appointee charged with stabilizing the political situation and preparing the country for a transition to a new government.

Most recently (April 16, 2025) Time magazine named him one of the most influential people in the world. Hillary Clinton wrote his biographical sketch for that issue saying "I have witnessed the extraordinary impact of his work-- lives transformed, communities lifted and hope reborn."

Muhammad Yunis is but one of hundreds of distinguished leaders in dozens of fields whose career has an American university component. The administration should be promoting rather than impeding this experience for future students.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Donn M. Kurtz,II Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired Professor of political science, University of Louisiana. Resides in Knoxville, Tennessee
Related Topic(s): International People, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Netanyahu and Student Protests

Recognizing A Palestinian State

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend