Trump to Declare the Left Terrorists, Call Out the Guard

Pol Pot would have had Jimmy Kimmel shot,
As a smart guy too big for his britches
Only the real losers were in stitches
Jimmy would have to pay for what he thought,
Like Rosie, like Stephen, Colin, Megyn,
Like the vast rising antifascists to come,
Lefties who can shoot straight, like, let's see, um,
Michael Moore who flashed his NRA tin
At Charlton Soylent Ape Moses when they met
DJ called antifa radical left
terrorists, and they called back, Hey, get effed.
When Trump coups, hell call up the Guard I bet.
Well, Jeffrey Sachs says this ships going down.
Captained by the John Wayne Gacy clown.