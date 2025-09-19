Trump to Declare the Left Terrorists, Call Out the Guard



Trump and his jackolantern smile

(Image by guardian) Details DMCA



Pol Pot would have had Jimmy Kimmel shot,

As a smart guy too big for his britches

Only the real losers were in stitches

Jimmy would have to pay for what he thought,

Like Rosie, like Stephen, Colin, Megyn,

Like the vast rising antifascists to come,

Lefties who can shoot straight, like, let's see, um,

Michael Moore who flashed his NRA tin

At Charlton Soylent Ape Moses when they met

DJ called antifa radical left

terrorists, and they called back, Hey, get effed.

When Trump coups, hell call up the Guard I bet.

Well, Jeffrey Sachs says this ships going down.

Captained by the John Wayne Gacy clown.