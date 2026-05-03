Trump targets civil rights champion

By Bob Gaydos.

I wrote a check to renew my membership in the Southern Poverty Law Center this morning. Thanks, Trump.

The renewal notice had gotten lost in a pile of bills to be paid. I would've eventually gotten to it, but the Justice Department's surprise notice to go after the respected civil rights/human rights group reminded me that I had been remiss.

I guess I shouldn't have been surprised by the Justice Department's action either. Their job under Trump is to go after Trump's perceived enemies and Pam Bondi got fired as attorney general for failing to do so. The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, Trump's personal attorney, is apparently smart enough to try not to repeat this mistake.

And as far as Trump's enemies go, the non-profit SPLC would be high on that list. Not only does it fight all his illegal actions in court, but it compiles an annual list of hate groups in the country, state by state, county by county. These are Trump's people. His foot soldiers. His boots on the ground in your hometown.

The 11-count federal indictment returned by a grand jury in Alabama (surprise!) against the SPLC revolves around its now-disbanded program of using paid informants from 2014 to 2023 to provide what the group called "credible intelligence" about such white supremacist groups as the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations and the National Socialist Movement. The SPLC says it shared its information with law-enforcement agencies to contribute to the safety of law-abiding citizens.

But the Justice Department alleges that the SPLC committed fraud because it misled its donors by giving more than $3 million to the leadership of these violent groups and helping to manufacture the extremism it said it was dismantling. It said some of the money was used by members of the extremist groups to carry out other crimes, but no specific examples were listed in the court papers. That's kind of par for the course with Trump, allegations but no specifics.

I don't know, the SPLC seemed to do a pretty good job of dismantling the Ku Klux Klan. And the use of paid informants, of course, has been common practice for the FBI and CIA. It's dangerous work. I think most people who contribute to the SPLC would not be surprised that it used paid informants. In fact, I would have been surprised otherwise. And it's kind of counterproductive to announce publicly that you're doing it.

Bryan Fair, interim CEO of the SPLC, said the allegations are "nakedly political" and just part of Trump's weaponization of the Justice Department against his critics. I agree. I also find it deeply troubling that, instead of going after hate groups, the Justice Department is going after the very people who are fighting to get rid of them.

And just as an aside, I also noticed that Kash Patel, the out of his league FBI director who is facing public criticism for allegedly drinking on the job, not really knowing what he's doing and flying around the country with his girlfriend on a government jet, stood quietly by Blanche's side when he announced the indictment. No words. Maybe Kash doesn't know about using paid informants. Or maybe he just had a hangover.

Anyway, I'm not buying the whole story and I'm still waiting for Blanche to release all the Epstein files.