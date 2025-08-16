 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Trump's trade route between Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan sidelines Russia and China: interview with Vera Yacoubian

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On August 8, President Donald Trump hosted a White House summit between Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which resulted in a preliminary peace deal to end the decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a corridor that could become a mammoth transport hub between Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

The flow of Central Asian hydrocarbons to Turkiye and Europe could boost the regional economy, at the expense of Russia and China.

Armenia was hesitant to allow Azeri access to the corridor, but Trump reassured Pashinyan, and closed the deal.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Vera Yacoubian, a part-time instructor in Political Science and History at both the American University of Beirut and Haigazian University. In addition to her academic roles, she serves as the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of the Middle East as an advocate for the Armenian Genocide and regional issues.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): What strategic interests motivated the United States to broker the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal, particularly the development of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity?

Vera Yacoubian (VY): The U.S. engaged in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, aiming at more than a temporary halt to fighting. Washington treated the expected deal as leverage to reshape the South Caucasus in a manner designed to marginalize both Moscow and Tehran influence, who for years dominated the region's security arrangements. At the core of this recalibration stood the proposed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transit axis crossing southern Armenia that would connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan exclave and, from there, to Turkey. By advocating this corridor, the U.S. intended to weave a new east-west trade and energy framework that evaded Russian and Iranian territory, thereby unlocking alternative channels for Caspian energy exports and integrating markets from Europe to Central Asia. Moreover, TRIPP would offer an alternative to Chinas trade infrastructure, especially through Iran. TRIPP, in this arrangement, functioned both as a channel for commerce and as a geopolitical lever, tightening the region's two primary states to the U.S. and EU economic and policy orbit.

The agreement permitted the Trump administration to characterize the outcome as a notable diplomatic triumph, thereby bolstering its self-portrayal as a proficient arbiter capable of translating prolonged geopolitical disputes into concrete results. Simultaneously, the agreement fostered a measure of political capital with Turkey and Azerbaijan, while possibly creating a constructive, if tentative, impression within the European Union.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Interviews; Peace; Russia; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend