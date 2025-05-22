 
Login/Register Login | Register
261 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News   

Trump's plan might end the conflict in Gaza and Libya

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

NBC news reported on a plan devised by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate about 1 million Gazans to Libya, according to five people close to the plan.

Denials of the plan were issued from various US and Libyan sources, but that doesn't mean the plan was not real, or might not go ahead. Leaks from Washington, DC. is often a calculated method of determining a plan's feasibility.

Trump is looking at the situation in Gaza, from the perspective of the people living through a hell on earth experience delivered to them daily by the Israeli military.

The collective hand-wringing of the international community has done nothing to dissuade Israel from killing more and more people, mainly women and children. Trump is thinking out of the box and trying to float plans, which may look absurd, but could alleviate suffering.

Trump's logic is, if a house is on fire, you get the people out to safety. Intellectual debates on ethnic cleansing and the right of return for Palestinians are not part of the Trump plan.

Libya was attacked, destroyed and occupied by a US-NATO plan for regime change under President Barack Obama in 2011. The regime change part of the plan was successful, but the country has never found peace, security or prosperity, despite being a major oil producer. Iraq suffered the same fate, and after 22 years is still not fully recovered from the American-led occupation.

Libya's strategic importance and vast oil reserves-- producing over a million barrels daily-- continue to attract international attention. Despite its oil wealth, Libya's population faces deteriorating living conditions, with rival factions competing for resource control rather than prioritizing reconstruction or public services.

The reported Trump plan for Gazan relocation to Libya would unlock billions of frozen assets for Libya, in exchange for the Gazans being settled in Libya.

The US-NATO war on Libya has left the country split into two rival governments-- the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, and the Government of National Stability (GNS) in Benghazi, with fighting amongst the militias and protesters continuing.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) described the situation as "deeply alarming," urging an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian strain.

Would the security situation improve with the promise of the US unlocking billions? Would the two sides find common ground under the Trump plan?

One side in Libya is the Muslim Brotherhood aligned government, while the opposing side is a secular government. Hamas has similar ideology as the Muslim Brotherhood. If the Gazans arrive in Libya, which side will they align with?

Recent reports indicate heightened tensions in Tripoli, where protests have erupted demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Several ministers have resigned in response to the unrest, and security forces have clashed with demonstrators. Neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, have expressed deep concern over the situation, urging restraint and dialogue. The United Nations has also called for calm, warning that the situation could spiral out of control.

Palestinian groups, including Hamas, have strongly rejected any notion of resettlement, emphasizing their commitment to remaining in their homeland. Critics have labeled the plan a form of ethnic cleansing, arguing that forcibly relocating Palestinians would violate international law.

Hamas started the violence, and Israel has fought back in retaliation. Israel's objective is to eradicate Hamas, and prevent them from ever forming again in Gaza. According to Netanyahu, the military is on the right path, and will achieve their goals. A negotiated settlement has never been part of the Netanyahu plan.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Conflict; Gaza Aid Convoy; Gaza Invasion; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; Gaza_flotilla_disaster; Libya Revolution; Trump, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend