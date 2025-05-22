Trump's plan might end the conflict in Gaza and Libya

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

NBC news reported on a plan devised by U.S. President Donald Trump to relocate about 1 million Gazans to Libya, according to five people close to the plan.

Denials of the plan were issued from various US and Libyan sources, but that doesn't mean the plan was not real, or might not go ahead. Leaks from Washington, DC. is often a calculated method of determining a plan's feasibility.

Trump is looking at the situation in Gaza, from the perspective of the people living through a hell on earth experience delivered to them daily by the Israeli military.

The collective hand-wringing of the international community has done nothing to dissuade Israel from killing more and more people, mainly women and children. Trump is thinking out of the box and trying to float plans, which may look absurd, but could alleviate suffering.

Trump's logic is, if a house is on fire, you get the people out to safety. Intellectual debates on ethnic cleansing and the right of return for Palestinians are not part of the Trump plan.

Libya was attacked, destroyed and occupied by a US-NATO plan for regime change under President Barack Obama in 2011. The regime change part of the plan was successful, but the country has never found peace, security or prosperity, despite being a major oil producer. Iraq suffered the same fate, and after 22 years is still not fully recovered from the American-led occupation.

Libya's strategic importance and vast oil reserves-- producing over a million barrels daily-- continue to attract international attention. Despite its oil wealth, Libya's population faces deteriorating living conditions, with rival factions competing for resource control rather than prioritizing reconstruction or public services.

The reported Trump plan for Gazan relocation to Libya would unlock billions of frozen assets for Libya, in exchange for the Gazans being settled in Libya.

The US-NATO war on Libya has left the country split into two rival governments-- the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, and the Government of National Stability (GNS) in Benghazi, with fighting amongst the militias and protesters continuing.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) described the situation as "deeply alarming," urging an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian strain.

Would the security situation improve with the promise of the US unlocking billions? Would the two sides find common ground under the Trump plan?

One side in Libya is the Muslim Brotherhood aligned government, while the opposing side is a secular government. Hamas has similar ideology as the Muslim Brotherhood. If the Gazans arrive in Libya, which side will they align with?

Recent reports indicate heightened tensions in Tripoli, where protests have erupted demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Several ministers have resigned in response to the unrest, and security forces have clashed with demonstrators. Neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, have expressed deep concern over the situation, urging restraint and dialogue. The United Nations has also called for calm, warning that the situation could spiral out of control.

Palestinian groups, including Hamas, have strongly rejected any notion of resettlement, emphasizing their commitment to remaining in their homeland. Critics have labeled the plan a form of ethnic cleansing, arguing that forcibly relocating Palestinians would violate international law.

Hamas started the violence, and Israel has fought back in retaliation. Israel's objective is to eradicate Hamas, and prevent them from ever forming again in Gaza. According to Netanyahu, the military is on the right path, and will achieve their goals. A negotiated settlement has never been part of the Netanyahu plan.

