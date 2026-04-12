Trump's abuse and insults: A confession of the shameful helplessness of the American superpower in the face of Iran

Special Analysis -- Journalist Malik Sarfraz Hussain Awan

Trump's abuse and vulgar language are making his helplessness and political failure very clear. It is an established fact that when someone has no power left and fails to control his opponent, he resorts to abuse and insults.

Donald Trump has now become a psychopath, and this growing illness is not only seriously damaging the American state identity but has also led to deep disrespect for the presidency of the superpower.If we look in the mirror of history, the heads of great nations have always represented the dignity and moral highness of their people through their language, tone, and style of speech. But when the president of a world power publicly resorts to abuse, threats, and vulgar language, it is a clear admission of his political, moral, and diplomatic defeat.Trump's statement about "sending Iran to hell" is not only an insult to religious sentiments, but it also reveals his deep frustration and disappointment. He has failed to bend a nation that has bravely resisted severe economic sanctions, pressure, and hardships for several decades.

The traditional and limited response of the United Nations to the inhumane actions of the Trump administration has proven the complete helplessness of this global body. The United Nations has now fallen below its stature and has become a protector of the interests of only a few powerful countries. International laws are enforced only on weak and poor nations, while the United States immediately blocks any serious attempt to hold powerful actors accountable through its veto power.

The illegal war imposed by the United States and Israel has now entered a highly dangerous phase. The Middle East could turn into a fireball at any moment. The international community's silence over Israel's blatant violations of international law is clear proof that the entire region is standing on a powder keg, and a single spark can set the whole area ablaze.

Other countries in the region also appear busy trying to convince Iran to surrender before Trump in the name of limited and safe diplomacy. They are unable to put any pressure on the US president or Israeli interests. This regional hypocrisy is the result of fear, weakness, and self-interest, where instead of stopping aggression, the oppressed are being advised to bow down.

At the same time, Amnesty International and other international human rights organizations seem limited to routine condemnations. When children are separated from their parents in war zones, hospitals are bombed, and civilians are targeted, the limited and ineffective actions of these organizations raise serious questions about their relevance and existence.

By claiming to push Iran into hell through his threats, Trump is acting as if he owns heaven and hell. Yet followers of all religions know very well who is the real owner of heaven and hell and who will make the final decision about the future of humanity. This president, who subtly claims divine power, currently holds the highest office in America, and his abusive and indecent statements are generating intense hatred and anger across the world.The United States has now become a former superpower that has lost its moral superiority and is desperately trying to control the world through economic terrorism, sanctions, and pressure. Depriving ordinary citizens of medicine, food, and basic necessities is a serious crime against humanity.

The American people and the nations of the world must take practical steps to free themselves from a mentally unstable and semi-crazy person like President Trump and promote true humanitarian compassion, justice, and peace on a global scale. If this is not done, the most dangerous and alarming consequences of his policies will emerge.

Due to Trump, many countries across the world are suffering severe economic pressure. People are either burning in the fire of war or dying due to lack of basic necessities. This destruction is not limited to humans alone. Trump's war and economic measures have also subjected animals, birds, trees, water sources, forests, and the entire global ecosystem to a silent massacre. The lust for wars has put the Earth's entire ecosystem in grave danger.If the whole world continues to remain limited to political statements and routine condemnations and fails to put real pressure on Trump, the dream of global peace will be shattered forever.