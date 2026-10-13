

Trump's Weaponization of Justice

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Trump's Weaponization of Justice: The Raid on Ilhan Omar and the Politics of Intimidation

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

When Law Enforcement Becomes a Political Weapon

On October 12, 2026, federal agents searched the Washington residence of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken critics. The operation, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations under a Justice Department warrant, occurred just 22 days before the congressional midterm elections. The government has described the search as part of an ongoing criminal investigation but has not publicly disclosed evidence of wrongdoing by Omar. The episode raises a disturbing question about the American presidency: Are federal law enforcement agencies being used to investigate crimes, or are they increasingly becoming instruments for intimidating political opponents?

The distinction is fundamental to constitutional democracy. A president is entitled to direct the executive branch's law enforcement priorities within the law. He is not entitled to transform investigative agencies into personal instruments of political revenge. When the government searches the home of an opposition congresswoman shortly before an election, particularly after the president has repeatedly attacked her personally, the public has every reason to demand an explanation.

A Thirty-Year-Old Immigration Question

According to news reports, the investigation apparently concerns immigration documents completed by Omar's late father when she was a child. Omar came to the United States as a Somali refugee and became a naturalized American citizen. For years, conservative political circles have circulated allegations concerning her immigration history, but the administration has not publicly produced evidence demonstrating that she knowingly committed immigration fraud.

The legal principle here is elementary: criminal responsibility is personal. A daughter does not inherit criminal liability from her father. Even if investigators were to discover inaccuracies in immigration documents prepared decades ago, those inaccuracies would not automatically establish that Omar committed a crime. Prosecutors would need evidence of her own legally culpable conduct. Nor would a historical irregularity automatically invalidate her American citizenship without the appropriate legal grounds and proceedings.

This makes the investigation's timing particularly troubling. Why was an extraordinary public investigative action necessary just three weeks before an election involving the congresswoman? What new evidence justified acting at that particular moment? Was there an urgent risk that documents would disappear or witnesses would become unavailable? The Justice Department may have answers, but it has not publicly supplied them.

The Sixty-Day Principle and the Integrity of Elections

The Justice Department has long recognized the danger of influencing elections through criminal investigations. Its established guidance prohibits federal prosecutors and agents from selecting the timing of investigative actions for the purpose of helping or harming political candidates or parties. The commonly discussed sixty-day rule is not an absolute law forbidding investigations near elections. It is a longstanding practice intended to protect the integrity of both elections and federal law enforcement.

The search of Omar's home therefore deserves scrutiny even though a federal judge authorized the warrant. Judicial authorization establishes that the government satisfied the applicable requirements for obtaining a search warrant. It does not independently answer whether senior officials selected the timing for political reasons.

There is an enormous difference between investigating a crime and staging a politically consequential investigative action. In the age of instant communication, the public spectacle of a federal search can damage a candidate's reputation before prosecutors have filed a single charge. The accusation becomes the headline, the investigation becomes the punishment, and the absence of a conviction may receive far less attention.

Immigration Enforcement and the Politics of Selective Scrutiny

The Omar investigation cannot be examined in isolation from the Trump administration's broader political conflict with Democratic officials and immigrant communities. Federal immigration operations in Democratic-led jurisdictions have generated legal challenges, public confrontations, and allegations of politically selective enforcement. Trump has repeatedly singled out Omar, whose Somali background and criticism of his policies have made her a frequent target of presidential attacks.

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