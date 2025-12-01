 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 12/1/25  

Trump's Venezuela Fetish: The Return of the Clown-Car Imperialism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

Here we go again. The orange wrecking ball is swinging at Venezuela like a drunk toddler with a flamethrower, promising total domination, fire and fury, and whatever other catchphrases his Adderall-addled speechwriters dredge up from the bargain bin of failed tough-guy slogans. This isn't foreign policy; it's a midlife crisis with cruise missiles attached.

Let's not mince words: Donald Trump's Venezuela obsession is one of the most grotesque, brain-dead, and predictably catastrophic episodes in modern American diplomacy--and that's a bar set so low it's practically subterranean. In 2019 he woke up, saw a country with oil and a socialist label, and decided it was his personal piata. He recognized a hand-picked 35-year-old nobody named Juan Guaid as president because--why not?--the guy had a nice smile and hated Maduro. The result? Maduro laughed, Guaid vanished into irrelevance faster than a Trump casino, and seven million Venezuelans fled a country whose economy had already been waterboarded by Trump's maximum pressure sanctions. Hyperinflation hit 1.7 million percent. Children starved on camera. And Trump strutted around like he'd just liberated Normandy.

Now he's back, bellowing that if Maduro doesn't behave he'll unleash hell. Translation: more sanctions that punish dialysis patients, more botched coups that embarrass the CIA, more photo-ops with Venezuelan beauty queens in MAGA hats while actual Venezuelans drown trying to cross the Darin Gap. This is what passes for strategy in the Mar-a-Lago war room: a policy so stupid it makes the Bay of Pigs look like the D-Day invasion.

The man who spent four years bragging about ending forever wars is now itching to start a completely unnecessary one ninety minutes' flying time from Miami. Because nothing says America First like turning the Caribbean into a shooting gallery so Don Jr. can cosplay Che Guevara in reverse.

And the hypocrisy is radioactive. Trump wined and dined Kim Jong-un, sent love letters to Putin, and called Xi Jinping a really good friend, but a two-bit caudillo in Caracas triggers a full psychotic episode. Why? Because Maduro's crime isn't authoritarianism--he's got plenty of competition there--it's that he's brown, speaks Spanish, and won't kiss the ring hard enough. It's racism dressed up as realpolitik, and everyone with an IQ above room temperature can smell it.

Every credible analyst--from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to the Colombian foreign ministry--has begged Washington to ease the sanctions that are literally killing children. Trump's response? Crank them harder and threaten invasion, because nothing solves a refugee crisis like creating ten million more refugees.

This isn't leadership. It's a tantrum with a nuclear arsenal behind it. It's the foreign-policy equivalent of burning down your neighbor's house because his dog barks too loud, then acting shocked when the entire block catches fire.

History is watching, and it's already laughing. Trump's Venezuela record is a monument to American arrogance: a masterclass in how to radicalize a population, enrich the regime's hardliners, gift Russia and China a new client state, and turn the United States into the hemisphere's most despised bully--all while accomplishing exactly nothing except padding the rsums of a few Miami exile grifters.

So spare us the sequel, Don. Keep your tiny hands off Venezuela. The country is already on its knees; it doesn't need your boot on its throat to complete the picture. Some disasters are acts of God. This one would be an act of Trump--and the world has suffered quite enough of those already.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): China; Russia; Venezuela, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kamala Harris can win the election

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

A Growing Crisis: Understanding the Surge in Homelessness Across the United States

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend