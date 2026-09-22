

Trump's UN Speech Changes Nothing: Why Iran's New York Diplomacy May Deepen the Stalemate

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Trump's UN Speech Changes Nothing: Why Iran's New York Diplomacy May Deepen the Stalemate

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Trump Comes to the UN, but the Basic Equation Remains the Same

President Donald Trump came to the United Nations on September 22 with an opportunity to signal a change in the nearly seven-month war with Iran. Instead, his speech largely reinforced the existing American position. Trump defended the war, called for the economic isolation of Iran, threatened dramatically greater destruction if an agreement is not reached, and suggested that an agreement might ultimately come after the November 3 American midterm elections. Whatever diplomatic maneuvering may be occurring privately, Trump's public message was not that a breakthrough was imminent. Washington intends to maintain pressure on Tehran while leaving open the possibility of an eventual agreement.

This is important because Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have arrived in New York amid speculation that their presence could produce a diplomatic opening. But their presence should not be confused with a change in Iran's strategic position. Speeches, meetings and diplomatic contacts matter only if the Iranian delegation has been authorized to offer something that Iran's actual decision-making structure was previously unwilling to offer. So far, there is no publicly demonstrated evidence that such a fundamental change has occurred.

Pezeshkian and Araghchi Do Not Determine Iran's Position Alone

One of the most important facts in understanding the present diplomacy is that Iran's constitutional structure does not give its president authority comparable to that of an American president over questions of war and peace. Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution places supreme command of the armed forces and the declaration of war and peace under the authority of the Supreme Leader. Article 176 establishes the Supreme National Security Council, chaired by the president, but specifies that its decisions become effective only after confirmation by the Supreme Leader. The president is therefore an important participant in national-security policy without possessing independent authority over its ultimate direction.

This distinction is especially important in evaluating Araghchi. A foreign minister can transmit proposals, receive responses, clarify positions and negotiate details, but the significance of those activities depends upon the authority behind him. If Iran's senior political and security leadership has authorized Araghchi to explore reciprocal concessions, his presence in New York could become consequential. If he has merely been authorized to communicate Iran's established position, however, his diplomacy may clarify the disagreement rather than resolve it. The real question is therefore not whether Araghchi is negotiating. The question is what he has been authorized to negotiate.

Washington Is Not Behaving as Though a Breakthrough Is Imminent

The behavior of the American government provides an important clue. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on September 22 that Washington remained willing to speak with Iranian representatives while everyone was gathered at the United Nations, but he also acknowledged that no meeting had been scheduled. Rubio said the United States would be interested if such a meeting offered the possibility of producing something positive, particularly regarding Washington's objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The absence of a scheduled meeting is significant. The American president, Iranian president, Iranian foreign minister, American secretary of state, Gulf governments and numerous potential intermediaries are all concentrated in New York at precisely the moment when the war and disruption of regional energy routes have created enormous pressure for a settlement. If the indirect negotiations had already overcome the central disagreements, the UN General Assembly would provide an obvious opportunity to move the process forward. Instead, the parties remain separated while intermediaries continue trying to bridge their differences.

Trump's speech reinforces that interpretation. He did not prepare the American public or the international community for an imminent compromise. He emphasized economic isolation, military power and continued pressure while simultaneously maintaining that an agreement could eventually be reached. This does not mean diplomacy has ended. It means diplomacy remains embedded inside a broader strategy of coercion.

The Real Negotiations Are Taking Place Behind Public Diplomacy

The most consequential negotiations are probably not the speeches being delivered in New York. Qatar and Pakistan have been acting as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran. On September 19, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, publicly confirmed that Qatar had transmitted Iran's conditions to Washington. According to Rezaei, those conditions included an end to the war on all fronts, release of frozen Iranian funds and termination of the American naval blockade. He said Iran was awaiting Trump's response.

That statement is far more important for understanding Tehran's position than speculation surrounding speeches at the United Nations. Rezaei occupies the institution at the center of Iran's national-security decision-making, and he publicly described concrete conditions that had already been transmitted through an intermediary. His statement also contained the fundamental contradiction that continues to define Iranian strategy: Tehran says it wants to end the war while simultaneously emphasizing its preparedness for further military confrontation.

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