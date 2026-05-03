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Trump's Two Wars for "Make America Great Again"

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Pavlo Kuliuk

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American politics has taken a 360-degree turn. Enemies have become allies, and allies have become enemies. However, everything could return to normal if the White House gets what it wants.

US policy is completely changing, as detailed in the article "Donald Trump's Diaries January 2025-March 2026."(1) This is happening because America faces the threat of losing its status as a global leader at the most crucial moment, on the eve of a technological breakthrough for human civilization. The policy changes are so big that it could be called a 360-degree turn. For the US, allies become enemies, and enemies become allies. Here's why.

The United States will not be able to maintain its leadership status using only its own resources. However, traditional US political opponents have few resources (e.g., Iran) or are able to effectively defend their resources, so the cost of obtaining them exceeds the gain (e.g., Russia). Therefore, extracting resources from political opponents will not allow the United States to solve the problem.

In the current situation, the only effective source of replenishing resources is US allies. Naturally, US allies require their own resources. Therefore, US allies cannot and do not want to voluntarily hand over their resources to America. A direct US attack on its allies to extract resources is not an effective solution. In any case, this would result in catastrophic reputational damage for the White House. And in some cases, allies (such as the EU) could put up such strong resistance to the US that the costs of obtaining resources would outweigh the benefits.

Ultimately, American politicians came up with a brilliant solution to the problem. The US uses unfriendly countries to gain control over friendly countries. To gain control over the friendly EU, the US uses unfriendly Russia. To gain control over friendly Arab countries in the Middle East, the US uses unfriendly Iran. Simultaneously, the US turns these unfriendly states into its allies, weakens them in wars, and gains partial control over their resources.

The war in Ukraine is a US war against the EU, orchestrated by Russia. How this war was organized is described in the article "Who, How, and For What Actually Fought in Ukraine."(2) The mechanism for US-Russian peace negotiations is described in the article "Donald Trump's Peace Formula Is to Exchange Ukraine for Russia."(3)

The US military operation Epic Fury is being carried out to seize control of Arab oil production. The US is using Iran for this purpose. The structure of this operation is described in detail in the article "Epic Fury as It Is: A Look Inside."(4)

By April 23, 2026, American politicians' plan is less than half complete. The war in Ukraine is not yet over. And the war in the Middle East has only just begun. Therefore, the White House has reaped very little benefit from implementing its plan. One of Washington's major victories is forcing Europeans to purchase weapons for the war with Russia in Ukraine. However, the total value of this deal is no more than 100 billion.(5) The contracts are still in the early stages of implementation, and the outbreak of war in the Middle East is seriously impeding this.

There is no information about oil-producing Arab countries resisting Operation Epic Fury. But it is known that the Europeans withstood the initial onslaught of the Americans, who recognized the EU as the losing party in the conflict in Ukraine.(3) The transfer of Greenland to the US is not being discussed by European politicians.(6) The Europeans are trying to twist the new trade agreement with the US to their advantage.(7) And Europe has switched to fully funding the war in Ukraine.(8) In other words, Putin's likely victory in Ukraine has not frightened the Europeans. They have not succumbed to American blackmail and have not tried to buy out their share of the Ukrainian project by providing the US with various benefits.

However, the situation is developing favorably for the Americans. Operation Epic Fury will give the Americans the ability to control oil and gas production in the Middle East. This means the EU economy will become dependent on the US. The Middle East is an important (if not the only) major source of energy supplies for the EU. After all, Europe has lost the ability to receive oil and gas from Russia due to the war in Ukraine. A victorious conclusion to the war in the Middle East will give the US the opportunity to begin economically strangling Europe. This will ensure the ability to regulate global oil and gas prices.

Russia will become an additional lever of American influence over the EU. The victory of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine is becoming increasingly clear. This is discussed in detail in the article "The Horrible Truth About Ukraine's Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs)". (9)

After victory in Ukraine, Russia will be able to wage war against the EU. It could be said that the Russian army will be the last and most terrifying weapon in the hands of American politicians. A clash with the Russian army, amid fuel shortages and other pressure from the US, almost guarantees the EU's defeat in the war. In this case, the EU will be forced to pay indemnities to both the US and Russia!

The only way for Europeans to avoid defeat is to immediately end the war in Ukraine and restore partnerships with Russia to obtain oil and gas from that country. *However, European politicians are not American politicians. Brussels is incapable of making a 360-degree turn like Washington. In the current situation, the success of the American plan appears more likely than its failure. The only question is, at what point in this plan will Europeans capitulate to the Americans?

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I have been living as a journalist for 15 years. Nominee for the 2023 Pulzer Prize (category "Best Foreign Reporting." Red Hook Daily Catch) Regularly published in the United States, Australia and Canada. I write on socio-political topics and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): American Foreign Policy; Trump; Trump And Putin; Trump Diplomacy; Trump Foreign Policy; Trump Middle East Peace; Trump Presidency; Trump Putin; Trump Russia Connection; Wars, Add Tags

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