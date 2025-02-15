 
Login/Register Login | Register
565 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/15/25

Trump's Tariff Schemes Hurt Even More When He Flip-Flops

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

13-02-27-spielbank-wiesbaden-b y-RalfR-094.
13-02-27-spielbank-wiesbaden-b y-RalfR-094.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: © Ralf Roletschek .mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table{background-color:#f0f0ff;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:95%;text-align:start;color:inherit}.mw-parser-output .commons-creator-table>tbody>tr{vertical-align:top}.mw-parser-output .commons-c)   Details   Source   DMCA
As January bled into February, Lora Kelly notes at The Atlantic, US president Donald Trump "announced 25 percent tariffs on the country's North American neighbors, caused a panic in the stock market, eked out minor concessions from foreign leaders, and called the whole thing off (for 30 days, at least)."

Cue collective sigh of relief, but the title of the piece -- "How the Tariff Whiplash Could Haunt Pricing" -- tells an even more disturbing tale.

Yes, tariffs are terrible (btw, they're not taxes on "the country's North American neighbors," but on the American consumers who buy goods from those neighbors), but there are worse things.

One of those worse things is regime uncertainty.

In his 1997 paper published under that title (and subtitled "Why the Great Depression Lasted So Long and Why Prosperity Resumed after the War"), economist Robert Higgs explains:

"[T]he insufficiency of private investment from 1935 through 1940 reflected a pervasive uncertainty among investors about the security of their property rights in their capital and its prospective returns. This uncertainty arose, especially though not exclusively, from the character of federal government actions and the nature of the Roosevelt administration ..."

A long-term tariff is certainly economically damaging. It both raises prices on imports and enables domestic producers to raise THEIR prices on the same kinds of goods. It makes everyone (except the politically connected domestic producers who lobbied for it) poorer.

But at least a stable tariff can be planned for. Investors just factor it in to their decisions.

Suppose, however, that tariffs were set on a daily basis by spinning a roulette-type wheel. One day the tariff on, say, imported cars was 0%. The next day, 100%. The day after that, 29%.

Existing auto manufacturers would factor the maximum POSSIBLE tariffs into their prices rather than risk losing money on sudden changes, and few would invest in the risky business of building new plants to build more cars.

Consumers would get screwed on car prices every day; investors wouldn't risk getting screwed on profitability going forward.

The actual effect of Trump's tariff shenanigans might not be as stark as the daily roulette wheel hypothetical, but uncertainty will inevitably drive consumer prices up and interest/investment in producing potentially tariffed goods down.

"In this world," Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1789, "nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

Tariff roulette removes even that second element of certainty. And all we get in exchange is reduced general prosperity.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Tariffs, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend