 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Trump's Reckless and Ineffective Assault on Colombia's Drug Crisis

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by dvidshub.net/)   Details   DMCA

President Trump's efforts to combat the Colombia drug trade, spanning his first term from 2017 to 2021 and continuing in his aggressive second term, represent a deeply flawed revival of the failed "war on drugs" approach. Colombia remains the world's leading cocaine producer, supplying nearly 70 percent of the U.S. market and fueling violence, corruption, and overdose deaths. Trump's strategy has relied on unilateral pressure, militarized tactics, and public shaming of Colombian leaders, while overlooking root causes such as rural poverty, U.S. drug demand, and the need for comprehensive social investment. This approach strains relations with a key democratic ally, perpetuates a prohibitionist framework that evidence shows has failed for decades, and generates short-term headlines at the expense of sustainable progress. It also exacerbates the very conditions that sustain the coca economy.

During his first term, Trump inherited Plan Colombia, a $14 billion U.S.-funded initiative launched in 2000 that combined counter-narcotics operations, counterterrorism, and development aid. He intensified supply-side aggression by publicly criticizing Presidents Juan Manuel Santos and Ivn Duque for rising coca cultivation, which grew from 188,000 hectares in 2016 to a record 245,000 hectares by 2019. Trump pushed for the resumption of aerial fumigation with glyphosate, banned in Colombia since 2015 due to environmental and health risks, and demanded a surge in manual eradication, which increased by 57.7 percent by 2020. He also threatened decertification under the annual Major Illicit Drug-Producing Countries list to pressure compliance. Despite these measures, coca cultivation and cocaine production reached historic highs under his watch, with production rising 59 percent to 1,228 metric tons. The failure stems from the "balloon effect," where forced eradication displaces farmers without providing viable economic alternatives, allowing cultivation to rebound elsewhere. Trump's simultaneous cuts to foreign aid, reducing development funding by up to 75 percent in some areas, further weakened the non-military components of Plan Colombia.

In his second term, Trump has escalated his approach amid tensions with President Gustavo Petro, elected in 2022, whose "Total Peace" policy emphasizes negotiations, crop substitution, and interdiction over fumigation. On September 15, 2025, Trump issued the first decertification of Colombia since 1997, citing Petro's policies for allowing cultivation to reach 253,000 hectares, though he waived penalties for "national interest." Weeks later, on October 19, he labeled Petro an "illegal drug leader," cut $377 million in aid, and threatened tariffs. On October 24, the Treasury Department sanctioned Petro, his family, and cabinet members for allegedly enabling cartels. The administration has also authorized U.S. Navy strikes on narco-vessels and discussed bombing coca labs in Venezuela. This escalation reflects personal vendetta rather than strategy, especially since Petro's government has increased cocaine interdictions and maintained extraditions at 15-year highs while prioritizing voluntary substitution programs proven more effective in the long term.

The indictment of Trump's policy is multifaceted. First, decades of U.S.-backed eradication, including under Trump, have failed to reduce cocaine availability, purity, or street prices in the United States, while the real overdose crisis now centers on fentanyl from Mexico and China, not Colombian coca. Second, sanctions and aid cuts undermine security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and anti-corruption efforts, potentially empowering criminal groups and regional adversaries like Venezuela. Third, forced eradication and the push for fumigation violate human rights, displace communities, poison ecosystems, and endanger civilians, including the recent deaths of 13 police officers in eradication operations. Fourth, Trump ignores U.S. responsibility: prohibition inflates cartel profits, while domestic treatment and prevention remain underfunded despite over 80,000 annual overdose deaths.

An effective alternative would abandon decertification and coercion in favor of partnership. The U.S. should invest over $1 billion in rural development aligned with Colombia's 2016 peace accords, expand addiction treatment programs proven to reduce demand by more than 50 percent, support Petro's interdiction and extradition successes without public humiliation, and pursue global drug policy reform. Portugal's decriminalization model, for example, reduced HIV infections and overdose deaths by 95 percent through health-focused interventions. In conclusion, Trump's campaign against Colombia's drug trade embodies an obsession with dominance over evidence. By alienating a reform-minded government and doubling down on failed tactics, he ensures the drug war's continuation at immense human and diplomatic cost. True security requires equity, cooperation, and courage to reform prohibition, not unilateral bullying of a sovereign partner.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Drug War, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kamala Harris can win the election

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

A Growing Crisis: Understanding the Surge in Homelessness Across the United States

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend