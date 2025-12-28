Trump's Push into Fusion Nuclear Power

By Karl Grossman and Harvey Wasserman

The Trump family is now directly investing in atomic energy. Its money-losing Truth Social company has become part-owner of a major fusion nuclear power endeavor.

Among much more, the investments mean the Trump family stands to profit directly from White House attacks on wind, solar and other cheap, clean renewable energies which for decades have been driving fusion, fission and fossil fuels toward economic oblivion.

"A Trump-sponsored business is once again betting on an industry that the president has championed, further entwining his personal fortunes in sectors that his administration is both supporting and overseeing," reported an article on the front page of the business section of the New York Times last week. "This one is in the nuclear power sector. TAE Technologies, which is developing fusion energy, said on Thursday that it planned to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. President Trump is the largest shareholder of the money-losing social media and crypto investment firm that bears his name, and he will remain a major investor in the combined company."

The headline of the piece: "Trump's Push Into Nuclear Is Raising Questions."

The primary asks have to do with economic conflicts of interest, and public safety.

"The deal, should it be completed," the article continued, "would put Mr. Trump in competition with other energy companies over which his administration holds financial and regulatory sway. Already, the president has sought to gut safety oversight of nuclear power plants and lower thresholds for human radiation exposure."

CNN reported: "Nuclear fusion companies are regulated by the federal government and will likely need Uncle Sam's deep research and even deeper pockets to become commercially viable. The merger needs to be approved by federal regulators-- some of whom were nominated by Trump."

CNN quoted Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, as saying: "There is a clear conflict of interest here. Every other president since the Civil War has divested from business interests that would conflict with official duties. President Trump has done the opposite." Painter is now a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

"Having the president and his family have a large stake in a particular energy source is very problematic," said Peter A. Bradford, who previously served on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the agency meant to oversee the nuclear industry in the United States, in the Times article.

"The Trump administration has sought to accelerate nuclear power technology-- including fusion, which remains unproven," Bradford said. "That support has come in the form of federal loans and grants, as well as executive orders directing the NRC to review and approve applications more quickly."

Still, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement that "neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest." And the Times piece continued, "a spokeswoman for Trump Media" said the company was "scrupulously following all applicable rules and regulations, and any hypothetical speculation about ethics violations is wholly unsupported by the facts." It went on that "Trump's stake in Trump Media, recently valued at $1.6 billion, is held in a trust managed by Donald Trump Jr., his eldest son. Trump Media is the parent company of Truth Social, the struggling social-media platform. The merger would set Trump Media in a new strategic direction, while giving TAE a stock market listing as it continues to develop its nuclear fusion technology."

The Guardian quoted the CEO of Trump Media, Devin Nunes, the arch-conservative former member of the House of Representatives from California and close to Trump, who is currently chair of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, saying Trump Media has "built un-cancellable infrastructure to secure free expression online for Americans. And now we're taking a big step forward toward a revolutionary technology that will cement America's global energy dominance for generations." Nunes is the would be co-CEO of the merged company

A current member of the U.S. House, Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement quoted in Politico that the deal raises "significant concerns" about conflicts of interest and avenues for potential corruption. "The President has consistently used both government powers and taxpayer money to benefit his own financial interests and those of his family and political allies. This merger will necessitate congressional oversight to ensure that the U.S. government and public funds are properly directed towards fusion research and development in ways that benefit the American people, as opposed to the Trump family and their corporate holdings."

By federal law (the Price-Anderson Act of 1957) the US commercial atomic power industry has been shielded from liability in major accidents it might cause. The "Nuclear Clause" in every US homeowner's insurance policy explicitly denies coverage for losses or damages caused, directly or indirectly, caused by a nuclear reactor accident.

