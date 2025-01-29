 
Login/Register Login | Register
197 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Trump's Opportunity to Help Fire Victims: Use Real Estate Expertise to Forge a Bipartisan Deal with Newsom and Bass

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Robert Weiner
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan

Following the Los Angeles catastrophic fires, President Trump's January 24th visit began an opportunity to use his real estate and construction expertise to build a recovery plan, help diminish the worsened homeless crisis already in place, and make a strange-bedfellows coalition with Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for expediting the assistance. Media reported his interface with Governor Newsome was "civil", and both offered to work together. In so doing, President Trump would justifiably gain enormous credit by facilitating help to desperate residents who lived in homeless shelters to regular houses to wealthy mansions alike, as well as businesses devastated by burnt-out buildings.

Trump has often discussed his real estate prowess before becoming President. He discussed many of these exploits in his book, The Art of the Deal. With the upcoming transition to his new administration, Trump now has the chance to put his expertise to use.

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have wreaked havoc across the city and region, leading to many deaths and destroying many homes and businesses. Experts estimate more than 16,000 houses and other structures have been lost. As a result, this crisis has displaced more than 90,000 people. However, California is no stranger to these types of catastrophes. In 2018, the Camp Fire resulted in Paradise losing 15,000 homes. While seven years have passed since that horrific event, according to Mayor of Paradise, Steve Crowder, only about 2,900 single-family homes and 550 multi-family homes have been rebuilt. When the fires in Los Angeles have finally been subdued, displaced citizens will be faced with a similar housing shortage. Without substantial intervention, it could take decades for the number of homes in Los Angeles to reach pre-fire numbers.

The aftermath of the wildfires exists under the backdrop of a growing homelessness crisis experienced by the United States. According to a report from the HUD Annual Report, homelessness surged by 18% from January 23 to January 24th, the highest level on record. As many as a million people across the United States live in shelters, tents, or cars instead of homes. This homelessness crisis is especially prevalent in California, which currently holds the highest number of people experiencing homelessness in any state according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The current fires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, with the increase in displaced people, put a greater strain on organizations that run evacuation and homeless shelters. The toxic and odious smells and poisoning in structures remain. The 17,000 beds provided by the 484 homeless shelters in the county are not enough to accommodate the more the 90,000 displaced people.

In response to this crisis, some Republicans insist on placing strings on Aid, an unprecedented move that would delay crucial funds. Rather than strings, incentives could be provided for fire-proofing homes and businesses. President Trump mandated no "strings" on North Carolina's hurricane victims.

Trump could gather bipartisan support by pulling on his experience as a real-estate developer and construction expert to build more fire-proof homes. As explained by architect Greg Chasen to Bloomberg, there are several solutions policymakers can implement to create new fire-proof homes. For instance, removing attic vents to prevent sparks from getting inside the roof. In addition, reducing the amount of roof lines, dormers, or other pop-outs that are vulnerable to a fire. The use of different materials like Class A wood as well as tampered glass can also shield the interiors of homes. Other methods, like sprinkler systems on the roofs of buildings, could also reduce the scale of a future fire crisis. Modernizing building codes for fire safety in homes could also be crucial to this effort.

While this relationship between Trump, Newsom, and Bass would first be a marriage of convenience, it would achieve a compromise our nation desperately needs. It would be remiss for Trump to ignore a chance to address one of the most critical issues affecting the nation right off the bat in his new Administration.

Robert Weiner was a Senior spokesman in the Clinton and Bush administrations and was the spokesman for the House Government Operations Committee. Khel Gordhan is a senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions For Change Foundation.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bipartisanship; Disaster Aid; Disasters Wildfires; Gavin Newsom; Karen Bass Chair Congressional Black Caucus; La Fire Los Angeles Fire; Los Angeles; Southern California Wildfires; Trump; US Politics-Government; (more...) Us-aid, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

To Beat China, Russia, India, and Japan in New Space Race, We Need Political Will to Get Back Where We Were 50 Years Ago

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend