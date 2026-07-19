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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/19/26  

Trump's Miasmic Orgy Of Corruption

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Irene Fowler
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As an African, I don't want to hear from Western politicians or media about corruption in Africa as if we invented it or have the monopoly on it. The raison d'etre of the Trump Administration is mega-corruption on steroids - unparalleled in its breadth, scope, hubris, conceit and machinations. The regime is the gold standard for political and business corruption and venality.

On June 23, 2026 Senator Chris Murphy a democrat from Connecticut detailed unprecedented corruption of the Trump White House over the last 500 days.

click here

On April 30, 2025 Senator Elizabeth Warren a democrat from Massachusetts read - '100 Acts of Trump Corruption,' into the congressional record to mark 100 Days of the Trump Administration.

re.google/Ky9aWy8qz4GQ1sbST

The Commonweal magazine a US Catholic publication with one hundred year history of independent commentary published an article titled A Presidential Smash and Grab' authored by The Editors on May 21, 2026.

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Irene Fowler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Trump Crime; Trump Cruelty; Trump The Con Man; Trump Theft, Add Tags

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