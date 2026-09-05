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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/5/26  

"Trump's Master Escape Plan"

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Bohdan Yuri
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James Carville is correct in assuming that Trump will not serve out his term. Trump is already planning out his own survival. Beginning with election restrictions Trump will do anything to prevent that 3rd impeachment trial. But make no mistake Trump will have no choice but to leave.

That WILL happen, for two simple reasons.

The first is the obvious" Trump loses control of Congress. A long list of committee questioning and such, he may not want to deal with it. And especially if the Democrats start shutting down and putting a stop to many of Trump's already started endeavors. (ball room, etc.) Why stick around?

The second reason is probably the most striking of all, but perhaps the truest. It's the Iran War.

Trump will not want to deal with the outcome any longer. He's losing and it'll only get worse. He knows it. There is no saving grace for Trump. He truly doesn't know what to do there and his cabinet is a nest of greedy clowns, no help there.

So he'll have only one option left: RESIGN after the midterms, before the new Congress takes hold. (Or later if he still controls Congress after the mid-terms, but highly unlikely.)

Yet, before he resigns Trump will try to make as much money as possible before leaving. And as a safeguard he will also grant total immunity to: family, Himself, and special friends, including paying Fans, (The cash registers will work up until the witching hour.) .

Now if the law prohibits Trump's self immunity --- no problem: J.D. Vance, the new (glowing) president will gladly grant Trump his immunity, as he smilingly takes control of the office. (Nixon/Ford 2.0)

Oh, and the Iran war: Trump will drag it out until Election Day by which time, J.D. will be granted the opportunity to put an end to the conflict, Not Trump's war anymore.

So, there you have it --- Trump's Master Plan for Survival. Expect it! Coming to a theater soon!

And to prevent his MAGA fans from highlighting his TACO to the Presidency. He'll use the most reasonable excuse possible, it's also the most simple way out.

His doctors will have advised Trump that if he wants to still live after the presidency then he'll have to leave the office --- too much stress on his heart. (and mind).

Ironically his post presidency will probably be the most stressful and perhaps a time for Justice to finally prevail?

Case Closed.

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Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

Related Topic(s): Trump Campaign; Trump Ego; Trump Health; Trump Hypocrisy; Trump Impeachment; Trump Lies Incite Riot; Trump Loses Immunity To Prosecution; Trump Madness; Trump Mental State; Trump Nixon Similarities; (more...) Trump Pardons; Trump Political Strategy; Trump Prosecution; Trump Re-election; Trump Strategist; Trump The Con Man; Trump Transition; Trumpism, Add Tags  (less...)

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